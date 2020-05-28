The best ways to protect your skin during the warm weather

Whether it is green fingers at work in the garden or those returning to the golf courses and tennis courts, staying sun-safe in this new world is as important as ever. And the recent fair weather has meant more and more of us of us are choosing to spend time in our gardens, exercising outdoors within government guidelines and making the most of this fine weather we are so rarely afforded. An announcement from La Roche-Posay now means while practicing safe sun and saving our skin, we can also support the Irish Cancer Society in its fight against skin cancer in Ireland.

As charity partner of the Irish Cancer Society for 14 years, La Roche-Posay is proud to announce it has committed to donate €1 for every stickered sun-care product sold this year, to the Irish Cancer Society. The donations will help to further the significant scientific research and preventative work that the Society does in the fight against cancer in Ireland.

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager with the Irish Cancer Society, said: "We are delighted to continue to support La Roche-Posay’s Sun Safe campaign in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of staying safe in the sun despite the current restrictions. Recent figures showed that half of all Irish adults were sunburned last year which increases their risk of developing skin cancer. Non-melanoma skin cancer is still the most common cancer in Ireland and getting sun burnt at a young age increases the risk of skin cancer in later life. There is still some way to go in changing people’s behaviour when it comes to applying SPF, so we are pleased to work with La Roche-Posay to encourage people to protect their skin and reduce their risk of skin cancer.”

Dr. Niki Ralph, Consultant Dermatologist said: "As a nation, our attitude to suncare is worrying, with so few complying to health guidelines around SPF, particularly evident with statistics showing over 50% of Irish people suffered sunburn last year. I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a broad-spectrum, high factor SPF daily. We must practice safe sun at home in Ireland this summer, just as we would if we were holidaying abroad. Parents should ensure children are protected daily with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, to keep them safe from harmful UV rays. Look for both UVA and UVB protection indicators on labels and opt for SPF 50+, such as La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios range. ”

La Roche-Posay and the Irish Cancer Society are calling on the public to become safe-sun aware whilst staying at home during this time, by following these three steps:

1. Apply Sunscreen – Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher (SPF 50 for children) and UVA protection on all exposed areas of the body. Apply 20 minutes before going outside to your garden or approved exercise area. For those working from home, be aware UVA rays can pass through clouds and glass. With this in mind, if you have set up your home-office next a window, it is advisable that you continue to wear your SPF even whilst indoors.

2. Seek Shade – When UV rays are at their strongest – generally between 11am and 3pm – and don’t forget to check the UV Index. Ireland’s UV index peaks between May and Aug, which means that the rays from the sun are more intense during this period, and our exposure and risks of burning when outside are higher.

3. Cover Up – By wearing a shirt with a collar and long shorts. Also wear a hat that gives shade to your face, neck and ears. Wear wraparound sunglasses and make sure they give full UV protection.

La Roche-Posay has been reinventing sun protection for more than 25 years, working in collaboration with dermatologists worldwide. To date, the efficacy of Anthelios sun care has been proven in over 70 clinical studies. Anthelios constantly innovates to provide pioneering intelligent formulas that are suitable for daily use and all sensitive skin. The tailor-made ‘by skin type’ sunscreens are invisible, non-irritating and non-greasy, making them perfect for use every day. With ‘no touch’ options including the Anti-Shine face Mist SPF50+ (RRP €14.00) proving a go-to for hands-free application.

2020 sees the introduction of intelligent polymer technology to the best- selling Anthelios Invisible Fluide spf50+ (RRP €19.50) and the NEW Invisible Spray for body spf50+ (RRP €22.00). The secret to this new breakthrough is oil and UV filters with micro- crystallised structures which make the formulas non greasy, non-migrating and very resistant, offering pleasurable textures for daily use.

Anthelios also offers exceptionally high sun protection for children, which is dermatologically tested and is specially formulated for their fragile, sensitive skin. Family favourites include Hydrating Kids Lotion (250ml value added size: RRP €19.95) which is easy to apply, with a moisturising and velvety texture. This lotion is very water resistant and non-greasy, non-sticky. The Invisible Kids Mist (125ml RRP €22.00), is an easy to apply fine mist, designed to ensure full coverage for children, with very high resistance to water. Suitable for the face and body.