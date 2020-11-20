The best scented candles to gift this Christmas

Candles are a solid go-to gift all year round, but at Christmas this is especially so. We always stockpile a few for 'emergency presents'. Candles create a snug and glowing ambiance by bringing light and warmth into your longer winter evenings. Here are the best candles to gift this Christmas.

Brooke & Shoals Frosted Ginger & Winter Berries Candle (RRP €22)

Irish brand Brooke & Shoals have brought the bestselling Christmas candles back again this year. The Frosted Ginger & Winter Berries candle is one of our favourites. It combines the comforting spices of ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg with the rich fruity notes of blackberries and bilberries to create a scent sensation that is so enticing, it is almost good enough to eat.

Oakwood & Musk Scented Candle (RRP €29.95)

This candle, with notes of cologne, musk and a hint of cognac, is an irresistible scent guaranteed to bring warm and ambience to your space. The delicate heart of iriswood and clove add a sophisticated dimension to the sweet top of cognac and oak and musk base.

Cloon Keen Fig Tree Candle (RRP €40)

Cloon Keen have created this perfumed candle by hand in their workshop in Galway. Inspired by local folklore surrounding a fig tree that grows partially submerged in Galway's famous River Corrib, it's a fresh fragrance for any room.

L'occitane Prestige Relaxing Candle (RRP €65)

If you're looking for a candle that's a little bit special, look no further. Made with vegetable wax and sustainably sourced palm oil, it diffuse the relaxing scent of L’occitane’s Cocon de Sérénité blend of essential oils. This large-sized, long-lasting candle is held in a stylish box covered with intricate botanical illustrations.

The Handmade Soap Co. Bergamot & Eucalyptus Candle (RRP €15.95)

Lightly spicy and floral bergamot is balanced with gentle eucalyptus to add an air of opulence and frivolity to your room. The Bergamot & Eucalyptus range is a romantic and blossoming nod to the flappers and dandies of the 1920s. With elegant aroma designed to whisk you back to the candlelit confines of an extraordinary time in human history.

The Secret Garden candle by NRD (RRP € 30)

The Secret Garden candle is created combining vintage fragrance scents with modern day ‘garden’ notes. This is designed to remind fragrance lovers of the beauty of nature and the importance of serenity. The mood-lifting scent of lavender, honey and musk encourages relaxation by bringing the outdoors indoors, creating a Secret Garden of your own.

Jo Browne Christmas Candle (RRP €25)

Jo Browne, a pioneer of eco-friendly beauty and wellness products in Ireland, has just added a beautiful candle to her ever-expanding range of luxury skincare, aromatherapy and homewares, just in time for Christmas. The limited-edition candle also comes with a Jo Browne bag and is scented with only pure essential oils of orange, clove, cinnamon, cardamon, and aniseed.

Atelier Cologne Oolang Wuyi Candle (RRP € 50)

Every candle pays tribute to powerful memories and is an invitation to an incredible journey. Located in the south of China, the Wuyi region is a wild and splendid mountainous location. According to the legends of the place, the Oolong tea was first born at the top of the mountains. Oolong Wuyi recreates the atmosphere of a cocooning home interior with musky and smoky notes, a perfect scent for a rainy afternoon.

Green Angel White Linen Candle (RRP €25.00)

Fresh, powdery linen top notes, floral heart of rose and muguet accords over a woody, musky base – all folded into a luxurious creamy 100% soy wax candle, hand poured in Ireland in a time honoured tradition.

Emma’s So Naturals Pomander Candle (RRP €20.61)

Pomander, a brand-new seasonal fragrance collection from Emma’s So Naturals is a deliciously warming and uplifting seasonal blend of Cinnamon, Clove and Sweet Orange Pure Essential Oils. When designing this fragrance, Emma was inspired by a time-honoured festive custom where pomanders or ‘perfumed balls’ of fresh oranges, spiked with clove buds, adorned with ribbon and cinnamon sticks are traditionally hung to dry and naturally perfume the home.

Jo Malone Bitters Home Candle (RRP €52)

A warming winter cocktail, with a touch of festive shimmer. A delectable mix of Christmas fruits. A drop of sweet orange and a splash of bitter orange. On a base of sensual sandalwood and amber.

Home ‘Fire’ Candle (RRP €29.50)

Taking you home to the Irish fireside, reminiscent of sipping honey-colored whiskey by the smoky embers of a wood-burning fire. Cozy conversation and heartfelt banter into the twilight of the evening, entranced by the flames of the fire. A delightful scent with top notes of tobacco, honey, spices and citrus.

Brooke & Shoals Cinnamon & Cedar Christmas Candle Bauble (RRP €12.95)

And finally, a delightful small gift option – a travel size candle in pretty bauble packaging ready to gift. This limited-edition candle blends the sweet aroma of cinnamon spices with the fresh, woody notes of cedar to create a fragrance combination that will gladden the spirit & evoke yuletide magic.

Considered by Helen James Considered Cork Candle (RRP €9.84)

Handmade in Ireland using natural waxes, this beautifully scented candle from Considered is presented in a glass tumbler with a cork lid. Delightful fragrance of jasmine and patchouli.

Tobacco & Oak Candle by TheKind (RRP €26.50)

Tobacco and Oak is a unique blend of sweet and spice with notes of cologne, musk and a hint of cognac. The smokey oaks balances the sweetness and adds a sophisticated dimension to the scent.

The Shelbourne Candle (RRP €35)

This candle was designed specifically for The Shelbourne by Irish scent makers Cloon Keen. The candle is rich and treacly, with aromatic rosemary, ozonic notes and tart grapefruit which enliven this evocative mix to create a smooth and distinctive scent. It is a fragrance designed to reflect the luxury and unique charm of five-star Shelbourne Hotel.

FieldDay Apothecary ‘Peat’ Candle (RRP €40)

Field Apothecary was set up to capture the native scents of our land. In the distance, a peat fire unfurling tendrils of smoke carries the warmth of the distinctive aroma from the dying embers. This candle has fragrant field notes of birch, rose and earth along with essential oils of baies rose and incense, rock rose, cedar, amber, musk, vetiver, patchouli and vanilla.