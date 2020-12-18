The best Sandra Bullock film is on TV tonight for ultimate cosy vibes

It’s been such a long week, but it’s finally Friday at last, and we can’t wait for the weekend to start.

With Christmas Day just around the corner though, we know that this weekend is going to be anything but relaxing. There’s still so much to do and so many loose ends to tie up, between getting the house ready, picking up those last minute stocking fillers, not to mention we haven’t even started the big food shop!

That’s why we reckon it would be a really good idea to carve out a few hours this evening to put your feet up, pour yourself a glass of wine, and enjoy the simple pleasure of watching a mindlessly entertaining rom-com.

Luckily for us, one of the best classic romantic-comedies, While You Were Sleeping is airing on RTÉ 2 tonight, and we for one, can’t wait to watch.

Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman and Peter Gallagher star in this truly charming and cosy film which starts with a lonely train-station attendant saving the life of a man she’s been in love with from afar after he was pushed onto the train tracks by a group of muggers on Christmas Day.

He ends up comatose in hospital, where she is mistakenly introduced to his family as his fiancee. For a while, she decides to keep up the pretence – but comes to regret the deceit when she begins to fall for her supposed partner's brother.

Released in 1995, this film became a quick success and even earned Sandra a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Make sure to treat yourself tonight and tune into While You Were Sleeping on RTÉ 2 at 9pm.