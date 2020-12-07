The best gifts for a foodie this Christmas

It doesn’t matter who it’s for – food gifts are THE best ones! Local produce, mouth-watering selection boxes, specialised hampers, it’s all here!

No more traipsing around the food aisles on a packed Christmas eve, you’ll know exactly what you want after you see this round up of our favourites for this Christmas. You don’t have to do anything other than click!

Mileeven Christmas Range

The Mileeven Christmas range is based on quality, traditional family recipes, resulting in Award Winning Luxury Christmas Puddings, Brandy Butter and Cranberry & Port Sauce. The puddings are full of flavour and fruit with a lovely rich, moist texture available in 200g, 450g & 900g sizes. The cranberry & port sauce and brandy butter use no artificial flavours, additives or preservatives resulting in luxurious, quality products for Christmas. Click here

MamaShee Kilishi

MamaShee is the African Irish food everyone needs to try. For those unfamiliar, Kilishi (as it is originally known in Northern Nigeria) is a spiced, dried-beef snack (like beef Jerky) infused with traditional flavours. Suya is a similar snack, but oven grilled, giving it that barbecued taste. Suya can be eaten hot or cold and can be added to your rice or salad. Both delicacies are ready to eat from the packet at any time of day. Kilishi would make a great stocking stuffer (as my kids call them!) for the foodie in your life so make sure you look out for the MamaShee range in Supervalu, to discover your family’s new favourites!

Paddy Box ‘The Christmas Box’ (RRP €59.95)

For friends abroad this thoughtful gift will make their Christmas, especially this year. Imagine waking up on Christmas morning, throwing on the dressing gown & slippers then heading down to the front room to discover a box with all the best Crimbo treats all the way from Ireland. The Christmas Paddy Box is sure to bring a happy tear to the eye of all the Irish loving people this Christmas. Features a Tayto Cheese and Onion Crisps 6 Pack, the Irish Telephone Box Christmas Tree Decoration, Cadbury Christmas Selection Box, Cadbury Roses, Cadbury Buttons Tube, Mini Christmas Mince Pies, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers, Cadbury Eclairs, Chocolate Coins, Ballymaloe Country Relish and Barrys Gold Blend Tea 40 bags. Click here

M. Wright and Sons (€129.00)

The family’s first Fishmonger and Grocery shop in Malahide offer this gorgeous Christmas Day Hamper with a great selection of food and drinks for your Christmas Dinner, including Premium Smoked Salmon, Ballymaloe Cranberry Sauce, Sheridans Irish Brown Bread Crackers and Christmas Pudding, Campo Viejo Rioja 75cl and more Click here to order

G’s Gourmet Jams (RRP €14.99) ​

G’s Gourmet Jams are “Jammin” their way through this Pandemic buy “Relishing” the Moment and setting up an online store. A truly dynamic family run business set up as an alternative farm enterprise situated near the heritage town of Abbeyleix, Co Laois. Twenty years ago Helen Gee’s passion for food saw an opening to bring her family recipes back to life, and from her kitchen she started to build a brand that came from the heart. G’s Gourmet Jams are made with only the highest quality and all natural ingredients to ensure her time-honoured recipes taste just like “Granny used to make”. Their Farmhouse Favourites Gift Bag is the perfect way to get all the Favourites in one perfect gift bag. Contains: Seville, Autumn Chutney, Blackcurrant and Strawberry, and it’s only €14.99 Click here

Eleven Deli ‘All Irish Break Hamper’ (RRP €55.00)

Includes Roasted Brown Coffee Beans, Eleven Deli Loose Leaf Tea, Lismore Biscuits, West Cork Biscuits, Irish Honey, Wexford Goosberry Jam and Crossogue Marmalade. A gorgeous collection for the professional break-taker, this Irish collection has a little bit of everything. Click here

Lindt Lindor Chocolates

There’s something special about Lindt chocolate. Whether it’s a moment of bliss after a long day at work, a treat after dinner or something special under the Christmas tree, and this season the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been hard at work creating a brand-new selection of sumptuous gifts.

Ideally, we’d like to receive all of this year’s collection – but especially the Lindor Assorted Tin (RRP €20) which you can reuse after devouring the chocolates and the Lindor Assorted Gold Selection Box 227g (RRP €10.00) which wraps beautifully (yes we consider this when gifting) and it gives you a little of everything that Lindt has to offer. Lindt Lindor chocolate is available from supermarkets nationwide.

Eighty9 Coffee Central America Hamper (RRP €34.00)

A coffee hamper for the coffee lover – three single origin coffees: No. 1866 Honduras, No. 22 Guatemala and No. 1958 El Salvador make up this hamper. A mix of chocolate and citrus flavour profiles to dive into, a great way to experience the range of coffee Central America has to offer. Click here

Ardkeen ‘The Copper Coast Hamper’ (RRP €55.00)

Each hamper is curated from Ireland’s best range of artisan small scale food producers, tastefully presented in wrapping which is 100% recyclable, biodegradable or re-usable. This hamper contains: Befani's of Clonmel Spicy Pear & Date Chutney, Big Red Kitchen Lemon Curd, Coffee House Lane, Melea Verdejo & Sauvignon Blanc Organic, Seymour’s Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Biscuit Bites and more Click here

The Lismore Food Company ‘Fred Astaire Chocolate Hamper’ (RRP 60.00)

'Tip your Hat' to Lismore regular, Fred Astaire with this delectable Chocolate Hat Box Hamper. The greatest dancer in the world sparked moments of magic as he danced along the streets and lanes of the beautiful town. The extravagant box is filled with delicious chocolates, confections and divine hot chocolate – it’s sure to bring an abundance of joy and sparkle….just like Fred did! Click here

Farmgate Café Christmas hampers

Farmgate Café, which last year cel­e­brated 25 years at the Eng­lish Mar­ket and over those years, Kay and Rebecca have perfected those little extra and delicious touches to make any Christmas feast just that bit better. This year they are sharing just some of these goodies in the new Farmgate Café Christmas hampers. With two sizes to choose from and delivery nationwide for €10, the Farmgate Café Christmas hamper makes a perfect gift idea or an excellent addition to your own festive larder. The small hamper is €60 and includes a Farmgate Café plum pudding, a jar of zingy house cranberry sauce, a jar of Farmgate mincemeat, Farmgate cranberry and pistachio fudge, a tub of homemade Jameson whiskey ham glaze and sea salt and thyme oat biscuits – made in the Farmgate kitchen using Macroom oats. The large hamper is €100 and has tasty additions such as homemade fennel and apple chutney, house pickles, dill and mustard dressing, spiced turkey brine mix and Stone Valley Coffee – perfect to begin with on Christmas morning. Champagne and dessert wines can be added in to either hamper as a boozy extra. Click here

The Butler’s ‘Pantry Gift Box’ (RRP €75.00)

The Butler’s Pantry Gift Box is full of yummy goodies – from jams and chutneys to melt-in-your-mouth fudge and cookies, The Butler’s Pantry Christmas Gift Box is a tempting treat for the whole family, presented in a stylish and festive red box. Presented in a stylish red festive gift box, the hamper includes Richmount Elderflower Cordial, white Mausu Peanut, The Butler’s Pantry Raspberry Jam, The Butler’s Pantry Plum & Port Chutney, Millers Water Crackers, Fongo Mini Rubata Breadsticks and more. Click here

Grá Chocolate Baubles (Pre-order) (RRP €30.00)

Nollaig Shona Duit, and Happy Christmas from this gorgeous Irish business! Grá is the Irish for love, it epitomises the Grá Chocolate brand values, with a love for everything Irish, and embracing the highest quality foods. The chocolate baubles are hand made in Co. Galway for your enjoyment this Christmas using the finest chocolate. Each individual chocolate bauble is carefully hand-painted so every single one is individual, and with their delicious filled centres, the combination of flavours and textures are created for your satisfaction. Attention to detail is of utmost importance to ensure your enjoyment of ‘rud éigin milis’ (something sweet). Click here

Tony’s Chocolonely Dark Mint Candy Cane & Milk Chocolate Gingerbread (RRP €3.98)

It’s a small foodie gift but these two seasonal flavours are big on taste. Tony’s Chocolonely champions slave-free chocolate and now launches its new flavours across Irish retailers for Christmas. Tasty new flavours for chocolate lovers with a conscience. These ethical stocking fillers come in bright festive wrappers and are made with Belgian Fairtrade chocolate. The Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Bar is packed with spiced gingerbread cookie pieces and the Dark Candy Cane bar is decked out with minty candy pieces and is dairy free for vegan Tony’s fans. Both bars have a decorative Christmas tree shape that pops out, so you can even hang it on your Christmas Tree as a decoration.

The bars are an ideal stocking filler for the ethically minded, as Tony’s is on a mission to make all chocolate 100% slave free. Click here

Howth Castle Cookery School Vouchers

One of the most unique cooking schools in the country, it is based in historic Howth Castle and the original 18th century kitchen where classes like contemporary vegan food, bread making and Spanish food evenings take place. They also have some Covid-safe Christmas classes for December.

They offer gift vouchers for all their classes, and it’s a bit of a double whammy in supporting not just a local, Irish business but local food suppliers as well – obviously hugely important for this year in particular. So a nice gift for the complete novice or experienced home cook! Click Here

Retro Sweet Hamper (RRP €44.95)

It’s all you favourites back again! Give someone a real blast from the past with this Retro Sweet Hamper. Packed full of all their favourites from the '70s and '80s. Arrives beautifully presented in a red hamper box. A great gift that will take your recipient's taste buds for a walk down memory lane! A typical Retro hamper contains 17 types of sweets such as Catch Bars, Caffrey’s Teacakes, Sherbet Fountain, Dip Dabs, Black Jack Chew Bar, Fruit Salad Chew Bar, Chomps, KP Chocolate Dip, Dime Bars, Swizzels Mini Me Bar, Bags Fungums Teeth n Brush, Refresher Chew Bars, Bags of Jellie Babies, Macaroon Bars, Klipso Bars, Multipack Wham Bars and Love Heart Mini Rolls.

J.J. Darboven Coffee Academy

Coffee is critical, machinery essential and skill is the final piece of the puzzle to get right if you want to serve the perfect coffee. J.J. Darboven has its very own Barista academy and some of the classes they run include:

Sensory Training (3 hours) – a class all about breaking down the flavours of coffee; looking at origin characteristics, types of acidity. In this class you will look at everything from the coffee variety to the roast.

Barista Workshop (1-day intensive class) – this class is designed to give you a full understanding of Barista work & the espresso machine itself. The day begins with a drinks demo for the first 15 minutes then becomes a completely practical class with nothing but practise under the supervision of highly experienced professionals.

Latté Art Throwdown (3 hours) – a class all about milk-based design on coffee. In this class the cover the pours for: Rosetta, Tulip, Fish, Peacock and Wreath. You will learn how to create perfect latté art milk consistently.

Click here

Hen's Teeth “I Love You More Than Life Itself” Hamper (RRP €195)

A basket filled with a selection of our favourite treats from the Hen's Teeth store. The perfect gift for that special person. It would also make a pretty killer corporate gift if you're looking to treat your crew this Christmas. The hamper includes a bottle of Natural White & Red, Hen's Teeth Own Blend Filter Coffee, Cookbook, Yia Yia & Friends Olive Oil, Yia Yia & Friends Cheese Biscuits, Harry's Nut Butter, Sheridan's Jam, London Borough of Jam, White Mausu Peanut Rayu, 4 Bars of Chocolate, Clean Slate Candle, Peanuts Mug and Studio Arhoj Ceramic Ghost. Drop in a note at diner@hensteethstudio.com for custom hampers or corporate gifting inquiries. Click here

M&S Short Bread Musical House (RRP €7.50)

Shaped like houses, these rich and crumbly, all-butter Scottish shortbread biscuits make the perfect festive foodie gift. Shaped like beautiful townhouses, each tin winds up with an old world charm, to play a festive tune. Filled with tiny luxury all-butter shortbread houses, the tins come in three beautiful colours; a festive red, a glistening gold and a wintery teal. Click here

Helen James Considered Christmas Slogan Apron (RRP €9.84)

Upgrade your kitchen essentials with this festive Helen James apron. Featuring a slogan print, adjustable neck fastening, two large pockets, and a self-tie belt. Brought to you by Irish designer Helen James, exclusively for Dunnes Stores.

Bean & Goose Comfort Collection Set (€13.25) via Avoca

There is only one thing better than a Bean & Goose single origin chocolate bar, and that is two Bean & Goose single origin chocolate bars! This delightful two pack features:



Smoky Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Bar (40% Ecuadorian Cacao) – Kiln-dried mineral sea salt that has been smoked in 90 year old Nicaraguan oak kegs, freshly emptied of Teeling Irish whiskey, is enveloped in creamy milk chocolate.



Umami Seaweed Dark Chocolate Bar (62% Ecuadorian Cacao) – Achill Island Sea Salt, Organic Connemara Seaweed and Dark Ecuadorian Chocolate are blended together to create this match made in salty, savoury and sweet heaven.



Created by Bean & Goose in their Co. Wexford workshop. Click here.

Graham's Condiment Collection

A small family enterprise, ‘Graham’s’ is based in the Boyne Valley near Slane, Co. Meath. Established in 2014 by Graham Kearns, a mustard fan, with the ambition of creating the condiments he loves, with a twist. The collection now includes Horseradish Sauce, Dijon Mustard, Wholegrain Mustard and the most recent additions to the range: Steak Mustard and Kasundi Chutney. The entire collection is available to buy online at www.grahamsmustard.com, boxed as six including nationwide shipping for €27 – a perfect gift for any food lover. Choose a mixed set, with one extra of your favourite, or six of the same!

Kinara Group Food gifting and Vouchers

If you have corporate gifts to purchase for employees and clients this festive season or are on the hunt for the ideal foodie friendly gift, then why not consider vouchers from Kinara Group? With no expiry date, these gift cards are redeemable against the Groups food services, both dine in and collect, in any of their three restaurants, Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh, Kinara Clontarf and Kajjal Malahide. Click here

Quality Streets Personalized Tin

Quality Streets new web shop, launched earlier this year, has exceeded expectations as shoppers have been placing orders earlier than usual to ensure family and friends enjoy their favourite tin of chocolates. Visitors to the website can select up to six different sweets for their tins or opt for the classic Quality Street mix. They can personalise the tin with a name of their choice and have it delivered straight to their door. The site also makes gifting easy, offering a free personalised card with every order. Last orders via their online shop here is 10th December

Lir Marc de Champagne Truffles (RRP €5.00)

Milk Chocolate Marc de Champagne flavoured truffles dusted with freeze dried strawberries. These little bites of luxurious silky chocolate are the perfect festive and delicious gift for a loved one! Click here

Killashee Hotel Festive Afternoon Tea (RRP from €30 per person)

For the person who prefers to dine out rather than eat at home, this Festive Afternoon at one of our favourite hotels is a lovely option. Killashee Hotel is the perfect setting to get into the Christmas spirit – the hotel’s magnificent grounds along with the Victorian grandeur of the original house are set off perfectly by the season’s twinkling lights, glowing fires and elegant decorations.

Seasonally inspired treats and cakes feature Pistachio Christmas Tree with lemon curd filling and citrus shortbread base, Mulled wine pear crumble, Snowy white macaroon and Praline chocolate eclair. Warm homemade cranberry and plain scones are served with butter and preserves, alongside Miniature mince pieces, Chicken liver parfait with hazelnut choux and fig Chutney, Spiced Irish beef croquette, Smoked salmon rillette and treacle bread and Turkey and ham cranberry relish Brioche bun. To book click here.

Sweet Tooth Selection Hamper (RRP €34.95)

This gorgeous gift will tide over any sweet tooth through the fun-filled holidays seaon! Beautifully presented in a luxury gift box that uses the signature high quality rigid boxes for our hampers. This contains a satin bow and is manufactured exclusively to our custom specifications. They are not only attractive, but also provide a very practical means of storage, be it in the kitchen, living room, bathroom, bedroom or playroom. Click here

Siemens Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (RRP €2,299)

Who doesn’t like a nice coffee and this Siemens machine is the gold standard of coffee machines for a would-be barista? The stylish Siemens Bean to Cup Coffee Machines are the perfect addition to any coffee connoisseur's kitchen. Boasting sophisticated features, this innovative range of fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines make every simple coffee occasion impeccable and indulgent. Click here

Cadbury Secret Santa Christmas Gold Gift Box (RRP £25)

This Christmas, you can give the Cadbury Chocolate lover an entire gift box of their favourites all parcelled up nicely in a purple Cadbury box. It includes Cadbury Roses Gift Carton 115g, Cadbury Freddo Selection Box 135g, Cadbury Selection Box Carton 150g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Bar 100g, Dairy Milk Hollow Santa 45g, Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs Carton 420g, Cadbury Milk Tray 78g, Cadbury Mini Snow Balls Bag 80g, Cadbury Festive Friends Biscuit, Cadbury Milk Tray Box 78g and a Christmas Selection Box Pack 89g. Click here

North Star Hamper (€49.95)

Simply put, hampers make the perfect gift as they cater for all types of recipients and their different tastes. Hampers make great gifts for families, friends and business associates. Imagine the delight as your recipient opens the hamper and uncovers each delicious item one by one. Larger hampers also make great family gifts with many products to ensure suitable treats for all family members to share. This can be enjoyed over a prolonged period, such as the holiday season and well into the New Year. You will find only the highest quality products here and everything is taste tested to ensure a high standard is maintained. Unlike competitors, most of the food products are now sourced from Irish indigenous suppliers. Click here

TEA+ Vitamin Teas (RRP €4.99)

Not into coffee and prefer tea? Then this is this year’s must give gift to the tea drinker in your life.

If there is one thing we enjoy as a nation, it’s a comforting cup of tea! TEA+ is a delicious new range of vitamin-infused teas, designed by experts to help maintain general health and wellbeing. Each blend has its own delicious fruit flavour and includes powerful nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Ginseng and Selenium. It’s a perfect gift for the tea lover in your life.

TEA+ contain a unique blend of vitamins, herbs, fruit and green tea with the aim to help people reach their daily wellness goals in a convenient, nutritious and delicious cup of tea. The range has four varieties including TEA+ Vitamin D Vitamin Tea, TEA+ Defence Vitamin Tea, TEA+ Cleanse Vitamin Tea and TEA+ Energy Vitamin Tea. Click here

“Heart of Spain” Gift Hampers

For those whose love of travel was put on hold this year, a gift hamper from Heart of Spain will transport you to another place, a place filled with the taste and smells of the food and wine from the historic region of Castilla y Leon in Spain.

There are three Christmas hampers to choose from priced at €100 each featuring a generous selection of products to suit all tastes or create your own bespoke hamper from €60 from the excellent selection of products available. There is also a very special New Year’s Eve hamper from €80 with a bottle of bubbles to toast to the start of 2021. To order, click here.

Baileys Chocolate Collection (RRP €20.00)

The Ultimate Baileys Chocolate Collection is now available for Christmas 2020. The perfect gift for any Baileys and Chocolate lover! This box contains all of the favourite Baileys Chocolates from the Brownie Cupcake to the coffee square.

Bosch Tassimo My Way 2

Spoil your significant other (with daily hot chocolates) with Bosch Tassimo My Way 2. Available in 4 Sleek colours, Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 creates your perfect customised cup at the touch of a button. Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 has over 40 drink options available – including well known drink brands such as Costa, Milka and Twinings. Each drink is personalised according to your preference of strength, temperature and size – so every cup is made specially for you! Click here

Aero Bliss Selection Box (RRP €5.00)

Nestlé is introducing Aero Bliss, a new premium version of Aero, which comes as indulgent boxed Aero chocolates in three luxurious variants: Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and a Mixed Selection which includes milk chocolate, salted caramel and praline flavours. Aero Bliss offers a selection of individually wrapped, smooth milk chocolates filled with a cocoa, salted caramel or praline aerated centre with the addition of delicate crispy pieces. The velvety, whipped bubbles inside the chocolate shell melt effortlessly in the mouth with every bite, creating a deliciously smooth chocolate sensation. The chocolates come in a box perfect to share with family and friends that pops open to reveal a beautiful tray in a watercolour design.