The best exfoliants for every skin type and budget

Look, we've all been there. Standing in the skincare aisle at 9pm on a Tuesday, absolutely baffled by the wall of exfoliants promising everything from 'glass skin' to 'overnight transformation'. The truth is that exfoliation has come a long way from those gritty apricot scrubs we all massacred our faces with back in the day. Today's formulas are smarter, gentler and actually understand that your skin barrier isn't the enemy.

Whether you're a complete newbie who's slightly terrified of acids or someone who wants professional-level results without the professional-level price tag (or the awkward small talk), there's genuinely something out there for every skin type and experience level. We've rounded up the exfoliants worth knowing about right now.

For the acid-nervous among us

If the word 'acid' makes you want to run screaming, the Skingredients Enzyme Exfoliating Powder Polish (€35) might just change your mind. This Korean-inspired powder uses natural fruit enzymes to gently dissolve dead skin cells. It's clever too. Mix it with more water for lighter exfoliation or less for something more intense. You can even combine it with your regular cleanser to give it a bit of a boost.

A water-activated powder polish for smoother, brighter skin.

The Trinny London Tiptoe In PHA Exfoliant (€44) is another brilliant option for sensitive souls. PHAs are basically the gentlest member of the acid family. Think of them as the chill cousin who won't cause drama at dinner. This formula uses gluconolactone to smooth skin and lactobionic acid to boost radiance, all while keeping hydration levels topped up. It's genuinely suitable for daily use, even if your skin throws a tantrum at the mere suggestion of actives.

Tiptoe In offers gentle exfoliation for smoother, refreshed skin.

When you want that spa feeling at home

Some of us just want the sensory experience, you know? The Sportskn Coffee Face Scrub (€24.50) delivers exactly that. Finely ground coffee and silica buff away dead skin while essential oils of lavender, citrus and eucalyptus wake up your senses. It's basically the skincare equivalent of that first morning coffee. Nourishing oils keep things balanced so you're not left feeling stripped.

This coffee face scrub promises to energize and revive dull skin.

And for those who want luxury results without having to actually leave the house (because sometimes pants are optional and that's the vibe), the Dermalogica Phyto Nature E2 (€176) combines regenerative exosome technology with pumpkin enzyme. Yes, it's an investment. But this silky leave-on formula works while you go about your evening, gently resurfacing and rejuvenating. It's particularly good if you're noticing early signs of ageing and want something that does more than one job.

Dermalogica Phyto Nature e2 firming treatment for daily skincare routines.

Professional results, zero awkward chat

The iS Clinical Active Peel System (€108 for 15 treatments) is basically what happens when you want clinical results but can't face another Zoom call, let alone a facial appointment. This two-step at-home peel promises visible results in just a few days. It exfoliates, hydrates and rejuvenates all at once while being gentle enough for sensitive skin. No downtime, no irritation, no having to explain to your colleagues why your face is peeling off.

A two-step professional peel system for at-home skincare treatments.

Budget-friendly brilliance

Not everyone wants to spend their rent money on skincare (fair) and the NIVEA Gentle Exfoliating Face Scrub (€6.99) proves you don't have to. Enriched with lotus flower and Hydramine to lock in moisture, this scrub is designed for normal and combination skin. It removes dead skin cells, refines texture and actually respects your skin's moisture barrier. At that price point you could buy several and keep one in every bathroom. Just saying.

The bottom line? Exfoliation doesn't have to be scary, expensive or complicated. Whether you're dipping your toe in with a gentle PHA formula or going full professional peel mode from your bathroom, there's a way to get that fresh, glowing skin without compromising what your skin actually needs. Your barrier will thank you.