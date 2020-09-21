The best bits from last night’s Emmy’s and the full list of winners

While last night’s Emmy Awards show might have been a bit different from previous years, lacking in glitz and glamour with acceptance speeches given virtually and a dress code that was a bit more on the casual side, it was certainly one to remember.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who expertly delivered hilarious bits throughout the night. One of our favourites included a mini Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Jimmy video called Jennifer to make sure she got home okay, in time for her category to be announced, when her Friends co-stars joined her on the screen. When a confused Jimmy asked what they were all doing in Jennifer’s house, they replied, “We’ve been roommates since 1994 Jimmy.” Of course!

Since our beloved celebs weren’t able to attend the awards show in person, instead the production team sent camera crews to more than 130 locations around the world, to make sure nominees and winners were still being honoured and seen in one way or another.

One show in particular, seemed to win big, picking up awards left, right and centre. Schitt’s Creek won a total of seven awards last night, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and all four acting categories, with Eugene Levy winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara winning Lead Actress, Dan Levy taking home Best Supporting Actor and Annie Murphy winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The elated cast and crew were able to enjoy their celebrations together at a socially distanced viewing party in Canada, where they delivered their virtual acceptance speeches.

Another huge win of the night was for Lead Actress in a Drama Series which was won by Zendaya, for her role as Rue in Euphoria. The 24-year-old actress made history, becoming the youngest person to ever win that category and only the second black woman to win.

Sadly our very own Paul Mescal lost out to Mark Ruffalo for Lead Actor in a Limited Series. The Irish actor received his very first Emmy nod for his role as Connell Waldron in the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Ronney’s Normal People. Better luck next time Paul!

Check out the full list of winners here:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

WINNER: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

What We Do In the Shadow (FX Networks)

WINNER: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

WINNER: Bad Education (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX Networks)

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

WINNER: Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

WINNER: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network)

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We're Here (HBO)

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)