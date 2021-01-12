The best beauty supplement to tackle age-related skin issues

If you prefer to keep your skincare routine a bit more on the simpler side of things, then we understand that beauty supplements can be a bit intimidating.

Never fear though! Once you give them a go and start noticing the amazing differences they make to your complexion, you’ll soon forget how you managed without them.

Luxury beauty supplement brand, Hush and Hush have launched a new range of beauty supplements called SkinCapsule, which is sure to be your new skincare essential.

The vegan, NON-GMO, gluten-free SkinCapsule line is created without gelatin, artificial colourants, flavourings, or additives. Comprising clean, clinical, plant-based ingredients, this trio of skin-perfecting supplements hones in on three of the most common age-related skin issues: discoloration and uneven skin tone, dryness, and breakouts.

Meet the lineup for the skin you desire:

SkinCapsule™ BRIGHTEN+ – RRP €65.00

This naturally derived dark spot and discoloration reducing supplement brightens dull-looking skin, by helping to diminish the appearance of age-related skin tone changes, sunspots, redness, and age spots for a brighter, healthier-looking complexion.

SkinCapsule™ HYDRATE+ – RRP €65.00

This super hydrating supplement harnesses the power of clean, clinical, plant-based ingredients, including vitamin C, vegan fermented hyaluronic acid, Korean red ginseng, Cococin™, and Ceramosides, to create optimally hydrated, perfectly balanced, glowy skin for that ‘lit-from-within’ look. Ideal for those with dry, dehydrated, rough, and weathered skin that craves moisture. A bevy of skin hydrating ingredients work from the inside out to reduce dryness and increase skin hydration in just 15 days.

SkinCapsule™ CLEAR+ – RRP €50.00

This skin balancing, anti-blemish supplement is formulated to help reduce pore-clogging oil, soothe reddened skin, and help to diminish the severity and number of breakouts on the face, chest, and back. It helps to alleviate blemishes and breakouts, redness, and excess oil without drying out the skin thanks to a unique blend of ingredients including selenium, zinc, turmeric, vitamin A, and pantothenic acid.

Janna Ronert, founder of Hush & Hush says, “We wanted to feed the needs of our customers and that need was a line of professional, science-based supplements that works on these often hard-to-tackle skin problems from an internal approach.”

Designed to be used in tandem with traditional topical skincare products, SkinCapsule works internally to feed the cells with the necessary nutrients it needs to mitigate skin-related issues.

Available from January 11 at participating salons nationwide. To find your local Hush and Hush stockist, please visit https://www.hushandhush.ie/amlocator.