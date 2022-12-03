The best beauty holiday gifts for Christmas 2022

Let’s face it – we all have someone in our lives that enjoys the most luxurious beauty products on offer! If you have someone in mind, then Christmastime is the ideal opportunity to treat them to some brand new (and divine) beauty products.

Whether they’re into make-up or skincare, there are some incredible products and gift sets currently available that they will adore this festive season.

If you’re struggling to come up with the perfect product selection for your beauty-obsessed family member or bestie, then don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! We have curated an extensive list of some of the best products out right now, that we think would make stunning Christmas gifts. Have a read through our favourites below:

L’Occitane Precious Skincare Collection – RRP €85 (worth €110)

Powered by the essential oil of golden immortelle, the flower that never fades, this collagen-boosting collection works to repair and renew the skin for a visibly smoother and younger looking complexion. This anti-ageing face care set includes 150ml Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam, 200ml Immortelle Precious Essential Water and 50ml Immortelle Precious Cream all beautifully presented in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

Clarins Double Serum 50ml Holiday Set – RRP €96

The 2-in-1 anti-ageing treatment with 21 plant extracts to stimulate the five vital functions of the skin: hydration, nutrition, oxygenation, regeneration and protection. This set includes Clarins Double Serum 50ml, Beauty Flash Balm 15ml, Lip Comfort Oil 01 2.5ml all contained in a delightful seasonal Clarins Pouch. Available from www.clarins.ie, LloydsPharmacy, department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Eminence Stone Crop Revitalizing Gift Set – RRP €65

Unwrap silky-smooth skin and boost your natural glow with the perfect cleansing and exfoliating duo. Infuse skin with stone crop for a hydrated complexion that looks and feels balanced, purified and refreshed. The set contains:

Stone Crop Gel Wash – this is a gentle gel wash for all skin types. A purifying combination of stone crop, shea butter and chamomile washes away impurities without over stripping to deliver hydrated, toned and bright-looking skin.

Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant – this is an invigorating powder exfoliant for all skin types. Stone crop and nutrient-rich microgreens unite with rice flour and adzuki flour to polish and brighten the look of the skin while refining pores. Buy here.

Origins Plantscription Skincare Gift Set – RRP €88

An all-star set of our most essential, daytime youth-boosters—including full-sizes of our #1 serum and SPF 25 moisturiser. Gift set includes Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum 30ml, Plantscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream 50ml and Plantscription Anti-Aging Power Eye Cream 5ml. Formulated without sodium lauryl sulfate, mineral oil and animal ingredients (except cruelty-free honey and beeswax). Available from Boots and all good department stores nationwide.

Seabody Ebb & Flow Skincare Gift Set – RRP €108

Give your loved one’s skin the gift of the sea with this gorgeous set! Luxury skincare brand Seabody has created a stunning line of treats this Christmas, and this set is one of our favourites. It contains two products – the incredibly hydrating Aquasurge Day Serum, and the Overnight Elixir Serum, which makes any skin type feel as though it has just had a facial. Doesn’t that sound heavenly? Buy here.

Lancôme Rénergie Multi-Lift Holiday Skincare Gift Set – RRP €92.50

Lancôme reinvents Rénergie Multi-Lift and creates its first range of redefining lifting skincare for visible results: skin feels firmer and wrinkles appear reduced. Rénergie Multi-lift Cream is a silky texture that blends seamlessly into the skin for softness and lifting. Works to address wrinkles, loss of firmness and fine lines. Facial contours look more defined and skin feels firmer and tighter. This set includes: Rénergie Multi-lift Cream 50ml, Rénergie Multi-lift Night Cream 15ml and Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate 10ml. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Elizabeth Arden Prevage 2.0 Set – RRP €222

One of Elizabeth Arden’s best holiday gifts for the skincare lover on your list, this anti-aging Prevage skincare set features a full-size Prevage Anti-Aging and Intensive Repair Daily Serum to counteract the visible signs of aging. The holiday gift set includes Superstart Skin Renewal Booster to restore the healthy look of your skin’s surface layer, fortifying its natural ability to repair and renew. We also included Prevage Anti-Aging Treatment Boosting Cleanser, to cleanse and prep skin for maximum treatment benefits and Prevage Anti-Aging Overnight Cream that works while you sleep and when your skin is most receptive to treatments. Available from Boots.ie.

Skin Formula’s Trio Gift Set – RRP €99

The Skin Formula’s Trio Gift Set is great for dehydrated, sensitive, inflamed, ageing or sun-damaged skin. It includes three skincare staples to achieve and maintain visibly smoother, firmer, hydrated, radiant skin – Oil and Milk Cleanser, award-winning Hydra Serum and the award-winning Day Cream SPF 50. Suits dry, combination and normal skin. Buy here.

Estée Lauder 3 Piece Star Gift Set – Exclusive to Boots! RRP €58, worth €144

This Estée Lauder 3-piece set Includes a full-size of Estée Lauder's iconic serum. This serum leaves the skin feeling smoother and more radiant. Infused with Vitamin E, Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid (a powerful moisture magnet), it fights the visible effects of pollution, lack of sleep and key signs of ageing. The lucky recipient will shine bright this party season with Estée Lauder's glow-boosting winter must-haves. This gift set includes: Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex – Full Size 30ml, DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme SPF15 – Full Size 30ml, Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara 6ml – Full Size 6ml and a €5 voucher for you to redeem against any full-size Estée Lauder foundation at Boots. As this set is exclusive to Boots, you can only find it instore or buy here.

Vichy Smoothing & Lifting Gift Set – RRP €39

This LiftActiv Supreme gift set contains products ideal for smoothing and lifting the skin. Liftactiv Supreme Day Cream is an everyday moisturiser that smooths and firms the skin, while the Night Cream works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles for a long-lasting lifted feel. This set also contains the Pureté Thermal 3-in-1 cleanser and Mineral 89 serum. Available now in pharmacies nationwide.

Skinician Lift & Glow Advanced Gift Set – RRP €99/ £79

The advanced products in this gift set allow you to lift and glow your skin while targeting all signs of ageing. Your skin will be restored with its youthful, radiant complexion. This set is valued at €165 and contains ADVANCED Time Delay Day Cream SPF30 50ml, ADVANCED Eye Repair 15ml and ADVANCED Time Delay Night Cream 50ml. With the finest clinically proven ingredients and peptides, the fabulous products in the Advanced Gift set will actively reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, to give you plumper, more hydrated skin. The Skinician Christmas gift collection is available to buy here.

Kiehl’s Age-Defying Essentials Gift Set – RRP €91

The Kiehl’s Age-Defying Essentials Gift Set contains a powerful full-sized pair of products to help visibly correct signs of aging for younger-looking skin. It includes: Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum 30ml – this is a potent anti-wrinkle serum with retinol that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, firms skin’s feel and refines the feeling of skin’s texture for visible renewal with minimal discomfort. The set also contains Super Multi-Corrective Cream 50ml – this anti-ageing facial cream helps visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnott’s stores.

Skinmade: Personalised Moisturiser – RRP €75

The German personalised-skincare brand Skinmade uses artificial intelligence to develop skincare products specifically for your skin and your skin only. Akina Beauty Clinic on Dublin’s Leeson Street is Skinmade’s first Irish registered clinic. You can pop in for a non-invasive ‘skin read’ that takes just five minutes, after this your personalised products will be developed in Germany and sent straight to your door in as little as five days. Not only is this the most personalised gift idea out there, but it also has a very green footprint. The jar of the bespoke, personalised moisturiser is made from polypropylene (PP): it is fully recyclable and doesn’t release any toxic chemicals throughout the recycling process. All Skinmade products are created without synthetic chemicals or ingredients that could harm your body or irritate your skin. Visit Akina.ie to book a skin read for your loved one today.

The Inkey List Winter Skin 101 – RRP €35 from LloydsPharmacy

This Inkey List set is a treat for the skin and at a great price too. It contains 3 key products:

Oat Cleansing Balm 50ml – a rich cleansing balm that melts away makeup and impurities without drying the skin. It contains colloidal oatmeal which contains a high level of skin beneficial natural actives, making it a must have cleanser to soothe irritated skin and reduce redness.

Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml – this easily absorbed serum works across multiple layers of the skin, hydrating the skin and helping it appear plump and smooth.

Retinol 30ml – derived from Vitamin A, this slow-release Retinol Serum is an anti-aging serum that helps target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with less risk of irritation.

Caffeine Eye Cream 15ml – this hydrating and lightweight caffeine under-eye cream can help to instantly reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and fine lines under the eyes. Buy from LloydsPharmacy here.

IT Cosmetics Confidence Boosting Routine Gift Set – RRP €68

Celebrate confidence in your skincare routine with this limited-edition holiday set, featuring the #1 anti-aging prestige moisturizer in America. This 4-piece skincare gift set includes a complete day-to-night routine of moisturizing cleanser, hydrating moisturizer, smoothing eye cream, and rejuvenating night cream. It includes everything you need to help achieve beautiful-looking skin during the day and while you sleep. Available from department stores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Green Angel ‘Vital Moisture’ Gift Set – RRP €50

The Vital Moisture Gift Set is suitable for all gift-giving. It can be used on all skin types and contains Green Angel Daily Moisturiser and Night Cream. This Gift Set gives an essential product for both an AM and PM skincare routine. Buy here.

Dr Hauschka Cleanse & Hydrate Trio Gift Set – RRP €39.95

The Dr Hauschka Cleanse & Hydrate Trio Gift set contains Revitalising Day Lotion 50ml, Cleansing Cream 30ml and Eye Makeup Remover 18ml. The distinct formula of our Cleansing Cream makes it a unique product. Cleansing Cream cleanses and gentle exfoliates, softening and balancing, refining and revitalizing your complexion. This gentle cleanser exfoliates and supports the skin’s natural protective function, preparing it for a toner and day or night care.

The Eye Make-up Remover gently cleanses the sensitive skin around the eye area – removing even waterproof eye make-up. In the same step, it cares for the skin with light, fast-absorbing oils, leaving the skin feeling pleasantly cleansed and silky smooth. Revitalise tired skin and enjoy a radiant complexion with Revitalising Day Lotion. The silky-smooth texture has an active moisturising effect and protects the skin all day long. The formulation of premium botanical extracts and oils stimulates the skin's natural process of oil and moisture production. Valuable medicinal plant extracts of apricot, carrot and St. John's wort activate pale, pallid skin for supple and fresh complexion. Buy here.

Shiseido Essentials Set – RRP €84

Treat your loved ones and enhance their festive glow with luxurious skincare, glamorous makeup and feminine fragrances from Shiseido. One of our favourite gift sets this year is this Essentials Set. This set contains: Clarifying Cleansing Foam – 30 ml, Treatment Softener – 30 ml, Power Infusing Concentrate – 15ml, Wrinkle Smoothing Cream – 30 ml and Uplifting & Firming Express Eye Mask x 1 packet – all contained in a beautiful holiday bag. Buy here.

Yon-ka Body Detox Collection Gift Set – RRP €70.60

This year, Yon-ka Paris celebrated 30 years in Ireland. Founded in France 1954, the family-owned Skincare Company was developed to address a myriad of skin concerns including redness, dryness, dark spots, and more for all skin types to provide total body wellness. The Yon-ka Christmas collection never disappoints and a favourite of ours this year is this Yon-ka Body Detox Collection Gift Set. It includes: Lait Hydratant -Detox Body Moisturiser 200ml – A hydrating and regenerating body milk suitable for dry or dehydrated bodies. Combining vegetal Glycerin, Grape seed and Sweet Almond oil to leave the skin hydrated and replenished and Ginseng extract for a re-energizing effect. It also includes Yon-Ka Aroma-Fusion Huile Detox Dry Oil 100ml – a light dry oil that works to tone, nourish, soften and smooth skin quickly & easily. Lipolytic pink pepper oil when combined with massage improves the appearance of dimpled skin. Preserves the youth of stressed skin in need of a detox. Yon-Ka skincare is available from approved salons nationwide. For local stockist information visit www.yonka.ie.

Declaré Multi Lift Gift Set – RRP €141

This Declaré gift set is perfect for anyone who wants to combat aging. It contains 50ml Multi Lift Cream, 50ml Multi Lift Serum and 50 ml Night Revitalizer. This multi-lift serum will reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and will also add a long-lasting moisture balance to the skin. The Declare Multi Lift Re-Modeling Contour Cream works by targeting the skin’s layers by using high-tech proteins. Night revitalizer is a rich, luxurious cream that stimulates the skin's cellular renewal process throughout the night to help regain a youthful appearance. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles. These 3 products combined in your skincare routine, the active ingredients work on the deeper layers of skin to be remodeled and contoured leaving you with younger, smoother skin. Buy from TRNDBTY.com here.

Skingredients The Rockstars Gift Set – RRP €149.50 (worth €202.50)

It's rare you find a group where every member is worthy of the spotlight but each product in Skingredients The Rockstars Key Four Gift Set is a MULTI-award-winning star. It’s a results-driven, step-by-step skincare that's as easy as 01, 02, 03, 04. The set includes 01 PreProbiotic Cleanse 100ml, 02 Skin Veg Hydrating Serum 45ml, 03 Skin Protein Retinoid Serum 45ml and 04 Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ 73ml along with a bonus Cleanse Off Mitt. Available in Boots Ireland and online here.

Kiehl’s Night-time Hydration Essentials Gift Set – RRP €90

Alternatively, we love Kiehl’s set of nighttime skincare essentials which have luxurious nighttime formulas that replenish the skin overnight. The lucky recipient will wake up to visibly firmed, plumped and radiant skin. It includes: 30ml Midnight Recovery Concentrate – replenish with the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, 50ml Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream – restore with their Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream and 14ml Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado – nourish the eye area with their Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnott’s stores.

SEABODY Moment Skincare Gift Set – RRP €144

The most luxurious treat for anyone’s skin! SEABODY’s Moment gift set contains three gorgeous products – the Overnight Elixir Serum, which is inspired by the delights of a facial; the Glycan Enrich Moisturiser, which helps skin to retain its moisture; and the Moment Candle, which will make your recipient feel as though they have been transported to a spa. The most relaxing gift! Available to purchase here.