The Bernard Shaw is now delivering Aperol Spritz to your door

The long-weekend is here and it feels wrong not to be in the pub!

Just Eat is bringing the bar to your back garden this bank holiday weekend as the nation prepares for another scorcher in lockdown. Kicking off an unusual summer season with a host of exciting new signings including Dublin’s iconic Bernard Shaw, The Exchequer Wine Bar, Vintage Cocktail Club, Anti Social and more, this expanding drinks menu now has something for everyone available for delivery straight to your door.

Recreate the moments you’re missing the most with The Exchequer Wine Bar giving Just Eat customers the chance to transport themselves to Spain on a Tapas tour of the Med. Sip on a smoking old fashioned or savour one of Tommy’s Margaritas on the balcony, with the Dublin 6 hotspot also serving up their Famous Sunday Roast. Choose chicken, beef or delicious Seafood Paella with all the traditional trimmings and a bottle of wine, for the ultimate at home dining experience.

Douse yourself in Hawaiian Tropic as you enjoy a chilled glass of Aperol Spritz from the much loved Bernard Shaw, with some Dirty Waffle Fries on the side; share a selection of tasty tipples from the popular Anti Social or transform your deck into a glamorous speakeasy as Just Eat delivers the signature flavours from behind the door of the award-winning Vintage Cocktail Club straight to yours!

Breakfast, lunch or dinner; poke bowls, pizza or paella; vino, ‘tinnies’ or treaty contact-free cocktails, Just Eat has you covered this June Bank Holiday weekend.

For a full list of Just Eat takeaway restaurants, check out the Just Eat app or visit www.just-eat.ie. If you are a restaurant looking to sign up to Just Eat, please visit https://restaurants.just-eat. ie/signup