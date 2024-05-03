The Bar at NYX, Dublin: sexy venue, divine cocktails & now all-day dining!

The Bar at NYX located at the stylish NYX Hotel Dublin on Portobello Harbour is all about laidback dining and signature cocktails. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely dining experience, The Bar at NYX invites you to savour the flavours of its diverse all-day menu and unwind in style.

The Bar at NYX features an all-day menu spanning from afternoon bites to signature main courses with every mouthful packed with Irish and Asian inspired flavours. Whether you're in the mood for light lunches, flavourful snacks, signature sharing plates, or indulgent burgers and sundaes, The Bar at NYX is designed for social grazing and is suitable for any time of day.

Dublin Bay King Prawns with Nduja, Garlic & Lemon Butter (left)

Steak Frites with Slow Roasted Cherry Vine Tomatoes, Rocket & Parmesan (right)

From innovative bites like Cauliflower Fritti with Vegan Aioli (€7) to Maple Bacon Croquettes with a Beer Cheese Fondue (€8), or S N’P Squid with Gochujang Mayo (€8) prepared to perfection, every dish promises an explosion of flavours.

For main courses, guests can indulge in a variety of options including Dublin Bay King Prawns with Nduja, Garlic and Lemon Butter (€13), or the vibrant Poke Bowl (from €16.50) featuring Rice, Avocado, Burnt Nori, Pineapple, Chilli, Pickles, and Miso Lime Dressing with the choice of Tofu or Salmon. For those craving a classic, the NYX BBQ Glazed Smash Patty (€17) with Smoked Cheese, Fried Onions, Burger Sauce, and Mustard, served in a soft Milk Bun, or the Steak Frites (€18) with Slow Roasted Cherry Vine Tomatoes, Rocket and Parmesan is sure to hit the spot.

Not to be missed are the signature 'Flatties' (from €13), handcrafted dough cooked to perfection in a pizza oven. Choose from delightful options like Dublin Bay Prawn with Smoked Chilli, Garlic and Parsley Butter (€15), or Fig with Goats Curd, Lemon, and Thyme (€14), or indulge in the savoury Salt Beef with Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese (€14).

Complement your meal with an array of side dishes, from Charred Hispi with Green Goddess (€7.50) to Harissa Mushrooms (€8) or, Charred Baby Gem, Caesar (€7.50), with an array of dips and sauces to choose from.

Lemon Meringue Doughnut with pink peppercorn & lemon sherbet, raspberry sorbet (left)

Guinness and Dark chocolate mousse and berry compote (right)

Save room for dessert as The Bar at NYX presents a tempting selection of show-stopping sweet treats including the NYX Sundae (€9), salted pretzel, ice cream, banana fritter, miso caramel and XO Rum Fudge, or indulge with the Guinness and Dark chocolate mousse and berry compote (€9). Other sweets include Lemon Meringue Doughnut (€9) with pink peppercorn and lemon sherbet, raspberry sorbet, sorrel.

The Poet, Cazcabel Blanco, Strawberry, Lemon & Mionetto Sparkling Rosé (left)

The Publican, Tanqueray No 10, Blood Orange, Grapefruit and Lime (right)

To top off your dining experience, The Bar at NYX offers an impressive array of handcrafted cocktails. Experience signature cocktails such as The Painter (€14.50), Green Chartreuse, St Germain, Orgeat, Lime and Egg White, The Balloonist (€14.50), Istill Vodka, Raspberry, Maraschino and Soda Water, The Poet (€15.00), Cazcabel Blanco, Strawberry, Lemon and Mionetto Sparkling Rosé or, The Publican (€14.50), Tanqueray No 10, Blood Orange, Grapefruit and Lime. Along with cocktail classics, choose from a curated selection of wines and local beers on tap.

Book a table call (01) 9135405.

NYX Hotel Dublin, Portobello Harbour, Dublin 8

NYX-Hotels.ie