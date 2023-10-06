The Autumn Beauty Edit: the game-changing products to buy now

As the vibrant hues of summer transition into the rich, warm tones of autumn, so too should your beauty routine undergo a seasonal transformation. The arrival of autumn signals a shift in skincare needs, makeup preferences, and fragrance choices. To ensure you're well-prepared for the changing beauty landscape, we've meticulously curated a list of must-have products that will elevate your autumn beauty game.

These carefully chosen products are designed to keep your skin radiant and your makeup on point. Now is the time to grab these coveted items and welcome the season with a fresh, rejuvenated look and a renewed sense of confidence. Get ready to embrace the magic of autumn beauty like never before.

NEW Clarins Joli Rouge, Joli Rouge Velvet, Joli Rouge Shine – RRP €29

The new generation of Joli Rouge Shine is exceptional thanks to its superb palette of 13 shades with a shimmering finish. What's equally amazing is its skin care formula that does not compromise make-up results, such as durability and intensity of colour. The new Joli Rouge with an 84% skin care formula that provides optimum comfort and protection for the lips. Thanks to its plant extracts, this formula soothes, hydrates and nourishes, as well as repairing lips prone to dryness. Finally, an enveloping and soft balm-like formula that is simply irresistible. Want to try all the shades with complete freedom? Change the refill, it's as simple as that! The Joli Rouge collection refill has an RRP of €21. Available at Clarins stockists, Clarins Boutique & Spa on Wicklow Street, Dublin 2 and on Clarins.ie

NEW Bellamianta's Game-Changing 4-in-1 Makeup Brush – RRP €23/£18

Introducing Bellamianta's innovative 4-in-1 Makeup Brush, the ultimate beauty breakthrough. This brush combines convenience with professional-quality performance, simplifying your makeup routine. Its six soft brush heads are designed to flawlessly apply liquids, creams, gels, and powders, making it your go-to tool for any makeup task.

Base Layer Precision: Begin your makeup journey with this double-headed brush for skin prep and foundation application.

Buff and Blend: Achieve effortless beauty with a medium-sized shadow brush and a small detail brush for eyeshadow, concealer, contouring, and more.

Set and Secure: This dual-headed brush is perfect for setting makeup, applying bronzers, blushers, and setting powders. Whether you're preparing for a night out or touching up on the go, this versatile brush simplifies makeup application while delivering impeccable results.

Available to purchase on www.bellamianta.com and at stockists nationwide.

NEW Kiehl’s Oil-Free ​Super Multi-Corrective Soft Cream​ – RRP from €79

Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Soft Cream is a potent gel moisturizer addressing seven signs of aging in oily and combination skin, perfect for younger skin. Even young skin can experience collagen loss, leading to visible pores, fine lines, and uneven texture. This cream visibly firms, lifts, reduces wrinkles, enhances radiance, and improves elasticity, resulting in smoother, even-toned skin. Its lightweight texture absorbs instantly, replenishing collagen and refreshing skin without greasiness. In fact, 96% of users notice visible anti-aging results with a shine-free finish.

Key ingredients offer double collagen support and oil control. The Super Multi-Corrective Soft Cream complements Kiehl’s Super Multi Corrective line, which includes the Super Multi-Corrective Cream and the Super Multi-Corrective Anti Aging Eye Cream. Available from Kiehl’s Boutiques, online at www.kiehls.ie or from Brown Thomas, Arnotts Beauty Hall or Boots.

NeoStrata Correct Lip Repair – RRP €24.95

The skin on our lips is delicate, vulnerable and can be one of the first places to show signs of ageing. NeoStrata Correct Lip Repair helps reintroduce volume and definition. Thanks to a unique blend of patented active ingredients, this topical line filler gives a visible plumped appearance to smile lines and vertical lines above the lip in three days.

NeoGlucosamine is a building block of Hyaluronic Acid, skin’s natural filler. It promotes superior plumping of the skin, smoothing the appearance of lines from the inside and creating a more lifted look.

NeoCitriate is the second patented ingredient. Its primary function is to help stimulate collagen synthesis, which in turn leads to increased skin elasticity and firmness.

Together with antioxidants like Vitamin E and Green Tea Extract, which help to protect the skin from environmental stressors and free radicals, NeoStrata Lip Wrinkle Repair is an advanced formula that will leave lips looking plumper and more defined. Available from pharmacies nationwide and from www.neostrata.ie.

NEW Eminence Superfood Booster-Powder – RRP €68

Supercharge your skin care with the wonderful vitamin-rich Superfood Booster-Powder from Eminence. Packed with superfoods, this ultra-fine powder targets uneven skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots. Add a spoonful to your favourite cream moisturizer and give your skin a healthy, natural glow. Suitable for all skin types and available from here.

NEW Sculpted by Aimee Shape & Set Brow Duo – RRP €32

In the works for two years, Sculpted by Aimee has launched another product that is set to become an icon. The new Shape & Set Brow Duo is a soft angled pencil on one side and a clear brow Fixing Gel on the other, delivering everything you need to create gorgeous brows, your way.

You will love it because it’s easy to apply and to define your brows in seconds. You can achieve multiple brow looks too – you can shape & set, or shape or just set by using just one end of the duo. The highly pigmented colour pay-off in multiple shades to suit every skin tone. Buy here.

Yon-Ka’s Glyconight 10% Mask – RRP €62.50

Yon-Ka’s GLYCONIGHT 10%-night mask peel has proven triple effectiveness with anti-ageing, skin smoothing, and radiance benefits. Inspired by the chemical peel, this multifunctional mask is formulated with 10% glycolic acid so you can safely perform a mini peel at home.

Ideal for those looking for a boost of radiance, this clean, vegan formula with 10% pure glycolic acid is proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, smooth the skin’s texture, tackle blemishes, and improve the skin's overall complexion. This product is suitable for all skin types and is available now from yonka.ie and selected Yon-Ka salons nationwide.

NEW Jo Browne Hand & Body Lotion – RRP €20

Introducing Your Moment Hand and Body Lotion, the perfect companion to Your Moment Hand Wash by Jo Browne. This dynamic duo is your winter skincare saviour, rejuvenating skin weathered by summer, sea adventures, or outdoor activities like gardening and DIY projects. Jo Browne's Luxury Hand and Body Lotion boasts a 100% natural formula with bamboo powder and golden jojoba oil, offering gentle exfoliation, deep hydration, and skin-smoothing benefits. The signature Jo Browne essential oil blend, featuring bergamot, neroli, palmarosa, and rosemary, brings a calming, mood-enhancing fragrance. Natural organic oils lock in moisture longer than most lotions, nourishing and promoting skin elasticity. Handmade in Ireland and available online at www.JoBrowne.com, in beauty and lifestyle stockists including Meadows & Byrne, Kilkenny Stores and high-end gift stores.

NEW Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara, Quantum Black – RRP €34

With the latest trend of mascara cocktailing – layering two mascaras to double the lash effect – Lash Star Beauty bring a mascara duo, Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara, that amplifies lash potential to achieve unimaginable voluminous lashes. It features two formulas and two unique brushes to sculpt lashes to perfection. The custom engineered tightline brush acts as a primer to define, separate and lengthen every lash from root to tip. Follow with the curved silicone moulded brush to add buildable volume and curl extension for serious drama.

Glamour.com claimed ‘this mascara makes people ask where I got my lash extensions’.

Lash Star Beauty is something of a cult phenomenon. You may not have heard of it (yet), but this American beauty brand has amassed a strong following since its inception. You’ll find this luxury brand in Harrods, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom, and now landing in Ireland on zolobeauty.com and Cloud10.

NEW Clarins Ombre 4 Couleurs – RRP €43

The Clarins gradient palette in 4 ultra-pigmented colours is enriched with bamboo powder, Vitamin E with antioxidant and protective properties, and a base that helps the texture hold and look smooth for 12 hours. This Autumn two new colourways have been added to the lineup. Amber and Onyx, you have captured our heart. Available at Clarins stockists, Clarins Boutique & Spa on Wicklow Street, Dublin 2 and on Clarins.ie.

NEW Urban Decay Jumbo All Nighter Setting Spray – RRP €50

Urban Decay are the pioneers of makeup setting sprays. Their iconic formula sets makeup, ensuring it stays flawless for up to 16 hours. Featuring patented Temperature Control Technology, this vegan mist effectively cools down makeup to lock it in place, resulting in a natural finish and long-lasting, vibrant makeup that endures throughout the day and night. The latest addition for autumn is the XL size of their beloved Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. All Nigher Setting Spray Jumbo is available from select Boots stores and online www.boots.ie.

NEW Real Techniques Miracle 2-In-1 Powder Puff – RRP €7.49

Introducing the Real Techniques Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff, a versatile tool for makeup application. It combines the best-selling Miracle Complexion Sponge material for blending concealer and cream formulas with a plush pink side for applying powder. Achieve cloud-like skin with a smooth lift and a blurred finish.

This must-have puff features a patented 2-point precision shape to reach all face areas, a reversible elastic band for easy application, and a squishy silicone centre for a luxurious bounce. It's the perfect tool for setting your base and blending makeup effortlessly. Available at all good pharmacies nationwide.

NEW Giorgio Armani Eye Tint – RRP €34

Giorgio Armani's Eye Tint offers a weightless, liquid eyeshadow experience, blending true colour with a barely-there sensation. It works wonders for accentuating any eye shape and is perfect for achieving Giorgio Armani's iconic nude look. The newly improved Eye Tint range now boasts six additional matte nude shades, enriching its existing lineup. This enhanced formula maintains the product's signature texture, ease of application, and precise applicator while elevating colour payoff, vibrancy, and longevity.

The matte hues in the new shades are intensely pigmented, flawlessly matte, and complement a wide range of skin tones. These matte options perfectly complement the five existing luminous nude shades in the collection, providing a shimmering, refined nude eye makeup look with captivating colours that catch and reflect light. Giorgio Armani Cosmetics are available exclusively at Brown Thomas stores or online at www.brownthomas.com.

NEW Avène's Cleanance A.H.A Exfoliating Serum – RRP €40

Avène's Cleanance collection is renowned for acne-prone skin, and they've now introduced the Cleanance A.H.A Exfoliating Serum. This innovative serum features a patented blend of naturally derived acids, including 3% Succinic Acid and 2.7% Lactic Acid, which are 1.5 times more effective than salicylic acid. This formula exfoliates and hydrates while regulating sebum production. The serum also contains Glutamic Acid and Avène's Thermal Spring Water to further improve oily, blemish-prone skin's texture and address imperfections, enlarged pores, and marks.

This serum is proven to visibly reduce imperfections and smooth the skin's surface. It's fragrance-free for high tolerance and can be seamlessly integrated into your skincare routine. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture provides an excellent base for makeup application. Plus, the convenient pipette ensures precise and efficient application exactly where needed. Available from pharmacies nationwide and online at millies.ie.

Juliette Armand Skin Boosters Thavma Hydra Lifting Cream – RRP €95

Juliette Armand's Skin Boosters Thavma Hydra Lifting Cream revolutionises skincare with advanced technology and potent natural ingredients. It effectively combats various signs of aging, offering a holistic solution for youthful, radiant skin. The cream's "intelligent target release" system precisely delivers active components where needed, enhancing hydration, reducing fine lines, and providing a lifted appearance. Key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid deeply moisturise and plump the skin, while plant stem cells stimulate collagen production for improved elasticity. Suitable for all skin types and free from harmful chemicals, this cream revitalises your complexion. Incorporate Juliette Armand's Thavma Hydra Lifting Cream into your daily skincare routine to bid farewell to dull, tired skin and welcome a rejuvenated, lifted look. Available here.

NEW Polished London Hyaluronic Teeth Whitening Powder – RRP €32.00 / £27.99

Polished London introduces its advanced Hyaluronic Acid Teeth Whitening Powder in eco-friendly packaging. This product not only erases stains but also nurtures teeth and gums, providing comprehensive oral care and a confident smile. Hyaluronic acid, known for skincare benefits, hydrates gums and stimulates saliva production for natural oral health protection. The minty-fresh formula with PAP PRO effectively whitens without peroxide-induced sensitivity. It's enamel-safe and lacks abrasive agents, ensuring a revitalising, dentist-clean experience. Vitamins A, C, and E support oral tissue health and protect against free radicals. This cruelty-free product is housed in sustainable, plastic-free packaging, aligning with Polished's ethical commitment to beauty and the planet. Available now via www.polishedlondon.com and stockists nationwide.

EMFACE (the Lunch Time Facelift) at Amara Clinic, Dublin

EMFACE revolutionizes non-invasive facial rejuvenation using synchronized RF and HIFES energies. It targets face-elevating muscles and soft tissue, enhancing muscle tone, similar to a facelift but without surgery. HIFES induces 75,000 contractions during a 20-minute session, providing the equivalent of a year's 'facial yoga.'

This needle-less and painless treatment yields immediate visible lift from the lower face to the hairline. EMFACE's convenience and effectiveness challenge the surgical facelift market, making it an attractive option for patients of all ages. Celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, and Jenna Dewan have embraced EMFACE, offering a natural alternative to invasive procedures and facial expression limitations associated with Botox and dermal fillers. Visit here for more information.

NEW BPerfect X Ekin Su – Radiant Blush retails for £16.95/ €19.95

BPerfect Cosmetics introduces the 'Turkish Delight' Radiant Blush, the latest addition to the Ekin Su Collection. This collaboration with Golden Goddess Ekin Su, renowned for her bronzed radiance, has yielded multi-award-winning products. The BPerfect X Ekin-Su Radiant Blush is a groundbreaking makeup innovation that combines a buildable liquid blush and highlighter infused with light-reflecting golden pigments. Unlike traditional blushes, it offers a versatile shimmer and highlighter in a feather-light hybrid formula that effortlessly blends with your skin, delivering an instantly captivating sun-kissed glow.

This versatile blush can be applied to achieve various looks, from a flush of color on your cheeks to temple radiance, subtle forehead highlights, or nose bridge sculpting. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid for hydration, Vitamin E for antioxidant protection, and Camellia Oil for a radiant complexion, this blush is your ultimate beauty companion. Available to buy via www.bperfectcosmetics.com and at retailers across the UK and Ireland.

NEW YSL All Hours Precise Angles Concealer – RRP €34

A creamy, creaseless and buildable fluid concealer for up to 24H full coverage and luminous matte finish. Infused with caffeine and jasmine flower extracts, this 85% skincare base concealer is weightless, comfortable and moisturising, without drying out the skin. Instantly, the complexion is perfected, and skin looks smoother, softer and firmer.

All Hours Precise Angles Concealer can do it all: Conceal, Sculpt, Enhance, thanks to its ultra precise applicator, for multi-use application. Conceal under eyes and imperfections with the ultra-precise tip to reach all angles, expertly sculpt face features with broad sides, or enhance complexion with a full face-face application. Available in 18 shades from all good department stores.

NEW Klorane Soothing Stick Mask with Organic Peony – RRP €25

Klorane the trusted skincare brand, recently introduced its Facecare Collection, offering a range of innovative and gentle products to enhance your daily skincare routine. With a focus on natural, plant-based ingredients, Klorane's Facecare Collection nourishes and revitalizes your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The collection includes three core ranges – Cornflower to hydrate, decongest and plumb-up all skin type, Aquatic Mint for the perfect anti-pollution routine of combination to oily skin and Peony for soothing and nourishing very sensitive and dry skin. It’s from this last range that we pick our latest obsession.

The Soothing Stick Mask with Organic Peony is a high-tolerance face mask, containing neither colorant or fragrance, concentrating all the soothing properties of organic peony combined with the benefits of organic argan oil and organic shea butter to intensely nourish and restore moisture levels. It is soothing, nourishing and restorative – just wonderful. Available from pharmacies nationwide and online at TheSkinNerd.com.

NEW L'Oreal Paris New Infallible Matte Resistance Lipstick – RRP €14.95

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance ultra-lightweight longwear lipstick. For an intense lip look, that is comfortable all day long. Get an intense colour in one stroke with Infallible Matte Resistance longwear liquid lipstick. The ultra-lightweight, creamy formula provides a powdery matte finish that is comfortable all day long. Featuring a precise applicator, lip contour is effortlessly defined. Oh and in case you’re wondering Shade 400 Spill The Tea is Kendall Jenner's featured shade. Available in 12 shades for all skin tones from good pharmacies and retailers nationwide.

NEW The Body Shop, Camomile Jelly One-Step Cleanser – RRP €19.50 / £12

Introducing the latest drop from The Body Shop best-selling range, the Camomile Jelly One-Step Cleanser. A skin-soothing, dermatologically tested formula in an innovative jelly texture. Perfect for quick makeup removal, it offers a juicy finish with hydrating glycerin and gentle camomile water. Sustainably sourced with a commitment to the environment, The Body Shop's aloe vera supports indigenous farmers and ensures quality. You’ve got to experience its unique transformation from jelly to creamy milk upon contact with water. Available in all stores now.

NEW L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Overnight Cream – RRP €8.99

Inspired by skincare, this overnight cream features an 8% Hyaluronic Acid Care System, delivering deep hydration and 4x more softness overnight and the hair becomes more manageable and bouncier. During sleep, hair benefits from reduced exposure to external aggressors like pollution and UV rays, making it an ideal time for intensive treatment. This skincare-inspired ritual revitalizes dehydrated hair, combating dryness and frizz. Pillow-transfer friendly and non-greasy, there's no need to rinse. Scientifically crafted for dry, damaged and dehydrated hair, simply apply to dry hair, massage into lengths and leave overnight. Wake up to beautifully rejuvenated hair, ready for styling. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

NEW Batiste Leave-In Dry Conditioners

Batiste, the renowned haircare brand, recently launched its latest innovation: Leave-In Dry Conditioners. This new addition offers an instant and convenient solution for nourished and manageable hair between washes. Ideal for those seeking a quick hair pick-me-up, these dry conditioners provide a lightweight formula that tames frizz, smooths locks, and adds a healthy shine. With various scents available, you can enjoy a fresh fragrance while rejuvenating your hair. Simply spray, comb through, and enjoy soft, silky results that leave your hair looking and feeling refreshed. Batiste's Leave-In Dry Conditioners are a must-have for anyone looking to maintain luscious, salon-worthy hair throughout their busy day. Available from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide.

The Skin Theory Retinol Retinaldehyde Cream – RRP €69.95

This night cream contains the most advanced form of Vitamin A. It aids in the production of collagen but is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin. It will strengthen skin whilst helping to reduce acne breakouts, congestion, excessive oil and the appearance of pores. This revolutionary new form of Vitamin A has not been seen before and is the only form of Vitamin A that can kill the p.acne bacteria present in the skin. Available from all Thérapie Clinics or online here.

NEW Nivea Soothing Micellar Water

The Nivea Cleansing range has been a household essential for years. Its ongoing evolution and ingredient enhancements cater to diverse skincare requirements. The newly upgraded Nivea Soothing Micellar Water boasts a formula enriched with a soothing amino acid complex and dexpanthenol. This innovative blend effortlessly eliminates makeup, impurities, and grime, delivering a gentle and nurturing experience for the skin. Specifically designed for sensitive skin types, the Nivea Soothing Micellar Water revitalizes and softens the skin, all without the hassle of rinsing. This advancement underscores Nivea's commitment to providing effective and skin-friendly cleansing solutions for all. Available from all good pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.

Autumn Nail Trends with KISS Nails

KISS imPRESS Nails – with the innovation of Kiss Pure Fit Technology, these Kiss gel nails offer a slimmer, exceptionally comfortable fit that replicates the appearance and sensation of natural nails. And the best part? Say goodbye to messy glue, as these nails adhere seamlessly with a simple press-on action. ImPRESS nails are always on trend, but we love this on-trend chocolate with glitter finish options to deliver nails that stand out.

KISS Classy Nails – these charming Classy Nails deliver on the nearly nude trend for Autumn. They achieve a modern twist on French designs, offering a blend of sophistication and trendiness. Keep calm and stay classy with these everyday false nails that redefine elegance. KISS Products are available from Mc Cabe’s and pharmacies nationwide.

NEW Eucerin's UreaRepair PLUS 10% Urea Foot Foam – RRP €13.50

The human foot's soles are naturally thick and tough to endure daily life's pressures, but this toughness can lead to dryness. Factors like impractical footwear, pressure and friction can cause rough, dry feet, particularly in the heel area. Eucerin's UreaRepair PLUS 10% Urea Foot Foam offers a targeted solution for dry and rough foot skin, delivering immediate relief and intensive moisture. This foot care product harnesses the power of key ingredients to quickly regenerate skin and reduce microorganisms responsible for fungal infections.

Clinically and dermatologically tested, this foot foam provides 48-hour relief, reducing thickened skin and calluses while offering a spa-like experience with its pleasant scent designed for dry skin. Its lightweight foam texture is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, ensuring convenience and comfort. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

NEW Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara – RRP €32 / £27

This mascara is designed for those seeking their boldest lash look yet. High Impact High-Fi™ instantly boosts lashes, delivering a remarkable 230% more volume with each application. Its unique lightweight gel formula is infused with tiny black dimensional fibres that coat lashes, amping up volume to the max.

Featuring ultra-intense pigments, this mascara offers super-saturated colour for high impact in a single stroke. Its ophthalmologist-tested formula ensures safety for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Additionally, it contains a nourishing oil blend comprising coconut, argan and moringa oils, promoting softer and healthier-looking lashes.

The mascara includes the innovative High-Def Wave Brush, equipped with wavy bristles to coat every lash comprehensively and a precision tip for small corner lashes. Available in Intense Black and Intense Black-Brown shades from all good department stores nationwide.