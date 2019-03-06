SHEmazing!
The ASOS suit you’ve seen all over Insta is the ideal investment piece

Instagram is pretty much where trends are born these days – and one look we've been starting to see more and more is the over-sized 80s short suit. 

Yes, short suits might seem like a bit of an unexpected trophy item for the new season, but hear us out. 

A short suit is actually just as versatile as a regular suit – except it's more adaptable for the current unexpected climate. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One suit in particular is proving popular – The Mom Pinstripe Suit from ASOS. At €114.75, it's not cheap, but it's a great investment piece.

The 80s boxy silhouettes are a huge lewk for 2019, and honestly this suit will be your go-to all year long to emulate that vibe.  

The wide cut leg of the shorts is SUPER 80s, but also super flattering and comfortable. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We'll be wearing this like Irish fashion 'grammer Emma Roche – with a loose white t-shirt and loads of chunky gold necklaces. 

The suit would also look fab with a black bandeau, black tights and boots. 

Fling the blazer over and jeans-and-a-tshirt combo to elevate a casual attire, while the shorts can stand alone with a graphic t-shirt, runners and a long-line coat over top. 

ASOS DESIGN dad suit blazer in grey pinstripe €80.19, ASOS DESIGN mom suit short in grey pinstripe €34.56

Feature Image: Emma Zoey Roche / Instagram

