The Apprentice’s James Hill announces birth of baby boy

James Hill is now a dad-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for James and his girlfriend Naomi Hibbert as they have welcomed the birth of their second child together.

James is known for his appearance on The Apprentice back in 2014 before he went into the Celebrity Big Brother house and was crowned the winner in 2015.

As he settles into life as a dad-of-two, James has revealed the birth of his second child, a baby boy named Albie, has been a ‘game changer’.

Hill took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his children cuddling together to his 60.7K Instagram followers. Another snap shows Naomi smiling with their new arrival.

James captioned the sweet post, “Wow 2 weeks with 2 kids! Number 2 is mostly definitely a game changer!”.

“However I have loved every minute and man am I happy and proud to have a little girl and now a little boy that every man dreams of!”.

“I cannot wait to watch you grow, take life on and live every minute to the fullest! I will guide you until you guide me son and I look forward to what is ahead”.

“Well done to my baby machine @naomimargot_ I love you and when we making another?”, he added with a laughing emoji.

He closed off by announcing his son’s name by penning, “Welcome to the world little man. Albie James Hill 30/8/23 18:53 7lb 12”.

Many famous faces and social media followers of James’ headed to the comments to congratulate him and Naomi on the birth of their baby boy.

Atomic Kitten band member Natasha Hamilton wrote, “Massive congratulations guys!”.

“Amazing bro”, said former The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osbourne.

Another former TOWIE star, Liam Gatsby, added, “Congrats you two”.

James and Naomi have been in a relationship together since 2016 and welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Nola, in June 2021.