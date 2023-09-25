The Apprentice stars thrilled as Dani Donovan welcomes baby girl

Dani Donovan is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Dani Donovan and her boyfriend Rocky as they have welcomed the birth of their first child together, a beautiful baby girl.

Dani is known for her appearance in The Apprentice earlier this year where she made it to Lord Sugar’s final five, and fans of the show have shared their delight online following the announcement that she’s given birth to her first child.

As she shared the exciting news to her 24.8K Instagram followers, Dani revealed the gorgeous and unique name she chose for her bundle of joy- Binky Bloom.

Announcing her little one’s birth, the 27-year-old posted an adorable snap of her and Rocky smiling from ear to ear as they cradled their baby girl.

She revealed the pair were overjoyed with emotion and love as she explained that their ‘hearts were full’ following the arrival of their daughter.

Dani captained the sweet post, “Binky Bloom Oliver. 22.09.23. Our hearts are so full”.

Fans and former stars of The Apprentice wasted no time in sending congratulatory messages to the new mum.

Kathryn Burn wrote, “Congratulations beautiful!!”.

“Awwwwww Dani! I'm so happy for you and your new little family, going to be the best mum ever!”, penned The Apprentice 2023 winner Marnie Swindells.

Avi Sharma commented, “Congrats guys. Amazing news”.

Dani announced the wonderful news of her pregnancy back in April when she shared a beachside snap of her partner cradling her blossoming baby bump.

She revealed, “Blessed. September can’t come soon enough”.