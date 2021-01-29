The full line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off is finally here

Calling all Bake Off fans! The full line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off has just been revealed and it’s even better than we imagined.

We think it’s safe to say that The Great British Bake Off was easily one of our highlights last year. We couldn’t help but feel oddly excited to dive into a new episode each week, to see which of our favourite home-bakers would get that exclusive Hollywood Handshake, and who would ultimately crash and burn.

Now fans of the show will be pleased to hear that the star-studded line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off is full of 20 of our favourite celebs, from Hollywood actors to singing sensations and some of the best comedians.

For starters, X Men’s James McAvoy and Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley will be entering the Bake Off tent along with TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley, and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

Other musicians to don an apron include Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, Alexandra Burke, Anne-Marie and Dizzee Rascal.

Meanwhile, famed comedians such as John Bishop, Rob Beckett, David Baddiel, Tom Allen and Katherine Ryan are sure to give us a chuckle or two.

Viewers can also look forward to seeing Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and YouTube’s KSI take to the tent, along with author Phillippa Perry, TV presenter Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith and Paralympian Ade Adepitan.

Returning to the Bake Off Tent will be our beloved Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with Bake Off newbie Matt Lucas as the solo presenter.

Of course, this celebrity special will be in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a charity who raises quite a lot of funds for cancer research.