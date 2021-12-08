The absolute worst Christmas cracker jokes have been revealed

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without some truly beloved traditions – like getting overstuffed on dinner with all the trimmings, jamming a novelty paper hat on your head, and enjoying a classic Christmas cracker, complete with some truly lame jokes.

Corny Christmas cracker jokes might be groan-worthy, but there’s nothing to bring people together like a truly tragic one-liner – so to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, greeting card marketplace thortful reveal the best (or should that be worst?) Christmas cracker jokes.

The top 10 worst Christmas Cracker jokes are:

1. Which of Santa’s reindeer have the worst manners? Rude-olph

2. What do you get when you cross an apple with a Christmas tree? A Pineapple

3. What goes Oh, Oh, Oh? Santa walking backwards.

4. Why couldn’t the skeleton go to the Christmas party? He had no body to go with.

5. Why was the turkey in the pop group? Because he was the only one with drumsticks!

6. What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps.

7. What is the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum, you just can’t beat it!

8. What athlete is warmest in winter? A long jumper!

9. What do you call a Christmas rom-com about bread? Loaf Actually.

10. How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he's visited? He keeps a logbook.

From publishable pubs to jokes that are cheesier than a post-dinner cheese board, do you think you’ve got what it takes to be King or Queen of the Christmas Cracker Jokes? Then head over to the Christmas Cracker Joke index and submit your own cheesiest jokes. Don’t worry if you’re not an avid user of bad jokes, you can still cast your vote on all entries and review the index for a few lols.

The Christmas Cracker Joke index can be seen at: https://www.thortful.com/christmas-cracker-jokes