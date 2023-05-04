The Aaira + Humidifier cleans, deodorizes & moisturises the air all in one neat device

Many of us will be familiar with the idea that a humidifier can provide a number of benefits for your health and home. It can add moisture to the air, which can help alleviate dry skin, chapped lips and other respiratory problems caused by dry air. In addition, a humidifier can reduce the severity and frequency of colds, flu and allergies by keeping the air moist and preventing the spread of germs.

It can also protect your furniture, flooring and other household items from damage caused by dry air.

Additionally, a humidifier can help you save money on heating bills by making the air feel warmer and more comfortable at lower temperatures. Whilst these benefits all sound great, imagine a device that can also purify the air, deodorize and moisturise all in one go? Well, we have the answer. Presenting the Aaira + Humidifier.

Just why is it so good?

The Aaira + Humidifier HOCl dry air purifier cleans, deodorizes and moisturizes the air with a natural, all-in-one solution made from non-iodized salt, water, and electrolysis. It eliminates 99.9% of airborne bacteria, viruses, mould, and other particles like pet dander, pollen (common cause of hayfever), dust, smoke and odours.

This device operates up to 12 hours with a 360° delivery system that purifies air and surfaces up to 538 square feet (50 square metres), making it ideal for large rooms such as living rooms, nurseries, offices and bedrooms. It also acts as an active deodorizer, removing even the most pervasive odours while keeping the air fresh with a crisp, clean scent.

Lastly, it helps to moisturize dry air and prevent associated symptoms such as dry skin, throat, nose, lips, coughing and congestion, especially during dry climates and the cold and flu season.

Benefits

HOCl PURIFIES & HYDRATES DRY AIR

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is a naturally occurring molecule created using non-iodized salt, water, and electrolysis to clean, deodorize and moisturize the air.

ELIMINATES 99.9% AIRBORNE BACTERIA, VIRUSES & MOULD

HOCl is effective in cleaning air, tearing apart microorganisms on contact. Uses natural ingredients to stop the spread of unwanted particles such as pet dander, pollen (common cause of hayfever), dust, smoke, mould, allergens, and odours.

BREATHE IN CLEAN HYDRATED AIR

With a 360° delivery system that propels a solution containing HOCl throughout the room to actively purify air and surfaces up to 538 square feet (50 square metres). This device operates up to 8-hour timer for large rooms such as living room, apartment, kids room, baby nursery, office, or master bedroom.

HOCl IS A NATURAL DEODORIZER

Remove the most pervasive odours by tearing apart microorganisms on contact, keeping the air fresh with a noticeably crisp, clean scent. No more masking odours with candles, diffusers, or air fresheners.

MOISTURIZE DRY AIR

Help prevent dryness that is often associated with dry skin, dry throat, cough, congestion, dry nose, dry lips, commonly caused by the flu, cold or allergies, particularly in winter and dry climates.

QUIET OPERATION

With noise levels as low as 21.75 dB, the Aaira + Humidifier cleans your air without keeping you up at night.

BUILT-IN REMINDERS

Keep your Aaira + Humidifier working optimally at all times with these built-in reminders; filter replacement reminder, cold evaporation filter, salt level reminder, and water level reminder.

How does it work?

Just add water and salt. Aaira + Humidifier does the rest.

Features:

For rooms up to 538 ft2 (50 m2)

Removes 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses, Including SARS-CoV-2 (Common Cause of Coronavirus)

Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne Mould

Reduces Household Odours

Effective on Airborne Germs

Humidifier Mode

What do we think?

We highly recommend the Aaira + Humidifier. It’s a far superior device if you need a humidifier with extra benefits. Yes, it’s highly effective at doing its original job of moisturising dry air but it’s so much more than a regular humidifier.

We liked that through the work of HOCI, that it also cleans and deodorises at the same time as it moisturises the air. It was also a huge benefit that it is so effective at cleaning the air along with removing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

We loved the range, which at 50 m2 (or 538 ft2) made it perfect for the home whether the room is a big living area of smaller bedroom type space.

The only downside we had, was that we only had one to try. Ideally you would purchase one for upstairs and one for downstairs to save you moving it around the house! A small grip we know but at such a reasonable price point, vs. other premium products in the market, we think that this a wonderful product that you need in your home.

The detail:

The Aaira + Humidifier costs £349.99 and is available in navy and grey.

Buy here.