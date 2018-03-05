The 5 best brunch spots in BOSTON that you absolutely NEED to try

Boston is like a home away from home for me as I tend to pay it a visit at least once a year!

It is a city like no other to be honest, with so much going on, while also seeming calm and serene.

It has all of the benefits of the hustle and bustle of a large city, but there's a sort of 'village vibe' to it at the same time.

Amazing!

Anyway, if you're lucky enough to be heading across the Atlantic to Boston, you will absolutely have to enjoy at least one amazing brunch.

So, for you, I have come up with a list of the most divine brunch spots in Boston…

1. Abe & Louie's

The all-American brunch at Abe & Louie's has eggs in every form: omelettes, steak and eggs, or even with crab cakes (we highly recommend the crab, FYI). Not really an egg gal? Well, there are also sandwiches, salads, seafood and so many other delicious options.

Have to try: The Boylston Breakfast (we're drooling at the thought!) It comes with three eggs, bacon, sausage, and toast … so basically their own twist on a full Irish! Oh, and if you're feeling fancy, give the lobster omelette a whirl, it is outrageous.

2. The Beehive

The Beehive serves what it describes as 'simple, satisfying, and generous comfort food'. Their amazing kitchen creates scrumptious, moderately-priced fare, with rustic influences from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and America. Oh, and if the food hasn't sold you… Sunday brunch at The Beehive often comes with a side of jazz.

Have to try: the chicken fried steak, it's a real authentic taste of the Deep South!

3. Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

If you have a sweet tooth, then this is the spot for you! Lincoln Tavern offers all the delicious brunch treats, like pancakes and waffles, along with the savoury classic. The best part? They don't just do brunch at the weekend, they have a delightful weekday brunch menu! So let's chow down.

Have to try: the fruity pebble pancakes AND the pumpkin pancakes… because when in doubt, order both!

4. Mike's City Diner

This is one of those quintessential American Diners that everyone just needs to visit and enjoy! They serve a massive breakfast and brunch menu all day long, with seriously massive portions (seriously, you'll leave FULL!) The best part? The prices are so reasonable, so you'll be able to go all out and order everything that you want!

Have to try: Mike's famous pilgrim sandwich. WOW!

5. Maggiano's

So this is (in my humble opinion) one of the most delicious Italian restaurants in Boston, but their brunch is damn good also. The offer all the wonderful classics, like pancakes, French toast and eggs in all forms. However, they have some pretty unique dishes also, such as the Italian sausage frittata – so good.

Have to try: the meatball eggs benedict, the most amazing twist on a brunch classic… you won't regret it!