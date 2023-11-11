The 12 best beauty Advent Calendars worth buying this year

As Christmas approaches, indulging in a Beauty Advent Calendar has become a festive tradition, with an array of brands offering these delightful treasures. Packed with beauty surprises and often sporting a more budget-friendly price than the regular retail value, there's an Advent Calendar to suit every taste. Our discerning experts have meticulously reviewed the offerings for 2023, presenting the crème de la crème of Advent Calendars. Act swiftly when you find your favourite, as these coveted collections tend to fly off the shelves. Don't miss out on the beauty-filled countdown to Christmas!

Lancôme Advent Calendar – €180

Lancôme’s Advent Calendar is priced at €180 but worth a huge €536. It surely is the most wonderful treat for the brand's enthusiasts. Boasting four full-size products, including Advanced Génifique Serum 20ml, Hypnôse Eye Palette 5 Shades, Hypnôse Mascara 01 Black and L'absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick 299, along with 20 travel-size items, this calendar is a luxurious mix of Lancôme's best-selling skincare, makeup, and fragrance. The collection features three iconic scents—Trésor, La Vie Est Belle, and Idôle—in travel-friendly sizes, along with a range of skincare essentials such as cleansers, toners, moisturizers and serums.

Clarins 12-Day Luxury Advent Calendar – €90

Prepare for a beauty-filled countdown to Christmas with Clarins' 12-Day Luxury Advent Calendar, priced at €90 (worth €183). This exquisite collection includes iconic products such as the Beauty Flash Balm (50ml), the popular Lip Oil, and the cult-favourite Hand and Nail Treatment Cream (30ml). With a blend of cleansers, toners, body lotions, and more, it's the perfect gift for Clarins enthusiasts. Additionally, the brand offers a 24-Day Advent Calendar priced at €135, available on Clarins.ie and at the Wicklow Street Boutique & Spa. Clarins contributes €2 from the sale of its 24-Day Advent Calendar refill to local charity partner Oscar's Kids. Buy here.

L'Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar – €125

French beauty brand L'Occitane presents a selection of three Advent Calendars for Christmas 2023. Each calendar, featuring the brand's premium face, body, and haircare products, comes with a substantial discount. The Luxury Advent Calendar, worth €198.50, is now available for €125, offering a super discount. L'Occitane also introduces a reusable and recycled cotton calendar, costing €195 but valued at €262.50. Returning customers can refill last year's calendar with 24 treats for 2023 at just €140. Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar – €200

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Advent Calendar, priced at €200 but valued at €287, offers twelve days of beauty indulgence. The calendar includes two full-size products – Hot Lips lipstick in Jen (Jennifer Aniston's shade) and Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Elixir – along with 10 deluxe-sized products. The selection features an eyeliner, lip liner, setting spray, makeup brush, Magic Cream, mascara, Beauty Flash wands, and more. It's a luxurious way to countdown to Christmas and make substantial savings. Buy here.

Kiehls Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar – €129

This year’s Holiday Advent Calendar by Kiehl’s does not disappoint. It contains a holiday collection of 24 iconic Kiehl's formulas. Featuring holiday-inspired designs by artist duo Icinori, this collection houses customer favorite skincare formulas for the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. Worth €265, it includes 24 surprise formulas, one behind each door featuring iconic Kiehl’s products including cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturisers and more. Buy here

The Body Shop Box of Wishes & Wonders – €200

The Body Shop unveils three Advent Calendars for 2023, with options ranging from €80 to €200. The Box of Wishes & Wonders, priced at €200, features full-size buys like the Moringa Shine & Protection Shampoo and Conditioner (both 250ml). The Body Shop's Advent Calendars are known for covering beauty needs from head to toe, offering shower gels, body lotions, hair products, and more. With significant savings exceeding €100, these calendars are available for purchase in-store nationwide.

Cloud10 Beauty 12 Days of Slay – €79

The Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days of Slay Gift Set Vol. VI is back and it’s better than EVER!! Worth €400, this limited-edition luxury gift set includes 15 luxurious beauty products from all your favourite beauty brands – packaged in a stunning gift box. It includes 8 full size Ella & Jo Miracle Mask, Pestle & Mortar Superstar Retinoid Night Oil, Zelens Power B Revitalizing Clearing Serum, Rimmel London 60 Seconds Nail Polish, Illamasqua Infinite Raven Lengthening Mascara, Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner Micro Tip, TAN-LUXE Super Glow SPF 30 and PIXI Peel & Polish Exfoliating Face Scrub. Buy here.

YSL Advent Calendar – €292

YSL's Advent Calendar for 2023, is worth €473 but is priced at €292 making it a must-have for brand enthusiasts. The Calendar includes reveals 5 full-size and 18 deluxe miniature products and an additional gift to surprise throughout the month of December. With 24 glamorous beauty buys, this YSL collection promises to leave a lasting impression into 2024. Available here.

MAC The 2023 ‘Frosted Frenzy’ Advent Calendar – €195

The 2023 'Frosted Frenzy' Advent Calendar from MAC does not disappoint. Worth over €581 it is the ultimate holiday gift with 24 daily surprises. Housed in a limited-edition snowy-white and chrome keepsake box, it includes MAC Stack Mascara, Lustreglass Lipsticks, Matte Lipsticks, Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Stick and more. The festive packaging adds a touch of glamour, making it ready-to-gift. Unbox daily delights, from Pro Longwear Paint Pot to Limited Edition Mirror, creating a festive beauty countdown. Limited stock available for this chic collection, so secure yours for a season of glamorous surprises. Buy here.

Prettylittlething Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – €70

Countdown to Christmas the right way with this PrettyLittleThing beauty advent calendar 2023. Featuring £198 worth of beauty essentials that will have you covered for party season and beyond, you really can't go wrong with this advent calendar doll. From cleansers and clay masks to make-up must-haves and essential lip balms from all your fave brands, get ready to give yourself a little gift from me to me this Christmas. Buy here.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics 12 days of Skin-Mas Calendar – €120

Get ready to indulge in a luxurious skincare experience this holiday season. This beautifully curated 12 days of skin-mas brings you 12 days of pure skincare bliss, featuring a collection of Ella & Jo Cosmetics most beloved products. Each day, discover a new skincare essential designed to pamper, nourish and rejuvenate your skin. Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a skincare enthusiast, this advent calendar is a must have addition to your holiday traditions. It's time to unwrap the gift of beautiful glowing skin this festive season. Buy here.

Rituals Classic Advent Calendar – €88.90

Rituals presents three Advent Calendars for 2023, with the Classic version priced at €88.90. Valued at €140, this calendar includes four candles, bath and body beauty products, face products and body mists. Offering a perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence, the Classic Advent Calendar is a wise investment for those seeking a variety of self-care treats. Buy here.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar – €265 (worth €1,100)

For beauty enthusiasts, Cult Beauty presents a remarkable Advent Calendar priced at €265, boasting a staggering worth of €1,100. With 39 beauty treats, including 20 full-sized products from renowned brands like Saie, Olaplex, Glow Recipe and ELEMIS, Votary, Ouai, Dr Dennis Gross and Augustinus Bader, this calendar is a beauty lover's dream. Don't miss out on the opportunity to indulge in this extensive collection, available with an additional €15 off at the checkout for a limited time. Shop now to secure your Advent Calendar before they sell out. Buy here.