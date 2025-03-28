Thanks a Million: Because Closer Means Everything

Every day, families face unimaginable challenges when their child is seriously ill. At Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Ireland, we ensure that parents and siblings can stay close to their child when it matters most, providing a "home away from home" while their loved one receives critical medical care.

With the construction of the new Ronald McDonald House at the New Children’s Hospital well underway, we have an incredible opportunity to help more families than ever before. However, to complete and outfit the new House, we need to raise €1 million—and that’s where the Thanks a Million campaign comes in.

The Campaign

Thanks a Million is a nationwide fundraising initiative calling on businesses, communities, and individuals to be part of something truly impactful. Every single euro donated will bring us closer to our €1M goal, directly supporting:

• A bigger, better House – Expanding from 20 rooms to 52, ensuring no family is left without a place to stay.

• Keeping families close – Proximity to their child during treatment can significantly improve medical outcomes and emotional well-being.

• Easing financial and emotional stress – So parents can focus entirely on their child’s care without worrying about accommodation costs.

How You Can Get Involved

There are plenty of ways to make a difference and be part of Thanks a Million:

Donate: Make a one-time gift or set up an ongoing contribution to support families in need.

Fundraise: Whether you're an individual, school, community group, or business, you can organise events or partner with us to help reach our goal.

Brick by Brick: With a donation of €2,000, secure a naming right on a brick in our new House—a lasting tribute to your generosity.

Join Us in Making a Difference

Your support means families can stay together, creating a space where love, hope, and strength can thrive. Every euro counts, and with your help, we can reach our €1M target to ensure no family faces their child’s illness alone.

Be part of Thanks a Million today—because closer truly means everything.

Donate Now | Get Involved | Learn More