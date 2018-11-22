Thank u, Next: Ariana Grande absolutely OWNS Piers Morgan

Ariana Grande has taken to social media and sprinkled some bada** lady dust all over the place.

The singer took on Piers Morgan and absolutely OWNED him.

To get you up to speed with the Piers Morgan drama that has been unfolding over the week – basically, he did what he always does to stay relevant.

He slandered talented, beautiful women for empowering themselves.

Hey @LittleMix – when are you going to admit you stole this idea from @dixiechicks? pic.twitter.com/dLRX2TMv2k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

The drama all kicked off with a tweet, where Piers stated that Little Mix stole an idea from the Dixie Chicks and then went after member Jesy Nelson when she posted a pic in her undies.

Piers directed his hate towards Jesy after she blasted his comments on BBC Radio One, when Piers claimed that Little Mix uses 'their nudity' to sell their latest album.

Jesy said that he was a 'silly t*at' – which unleashed a triggered Piers to attack her smoking hot picture.

Sultry? She looks ridiculous.

Ask her to put some clothes on (if she has any…) & apologise for calling me a tw*t. https://t.co/i63gXpkJaV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 20, 2018

He tweeted: "Sultry? She looks ridiculous. Ask her to put some clothes on (if she has any…) & apologise for calling me a tw*t.”

Cue the Internet going after Piers, the first one to put some manners on him was Joan Grande.

Joan questioned Piers' upbringing and referenced an attack that the morning show host had directed at Ellen DeGeneres.

She tweeted: “Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.” – YOU TELL HIM.

Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O — Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018

Of course, Piers bit back calling Ellen a "hypocrite" and said that he would prefer Little Mix to "use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does..!"

Here comes ARIANA. Defending Ellen and the use of her own sexuality in her music, the tweet oozed level 10 sass.

"Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and dignified. It’s OUR choice. And we will keep fighting til people understand. I say this with all due respect but thank u, next," she said.

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

However, the singer didn't feel like she got everything off her chest and added another tweet.

"Also @piersmorgan, I look forward to the day you realise there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticise young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it," she tweeted.

when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Ariana then finished him off by responding to a half-naked picture of Piers (ew) and asked: "When you do it it's okay though, right?" – MIC DROP.

We are absolutely digging the schooling the singer gave Piers, and just when we thought we couldn't love Ari anymore, what a queen.

keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix your sisters have your back — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Women standing up and supporting other women – there's nothing better.