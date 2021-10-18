Test out the instax Link WIDE ™ smartphone printer from FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM have launched the much-anticipated instax Link WIDE™ smartphone printer (Link WIDE), the latest in the instax line-up of instant printing devices!

Link WIDE creates high-quality, wide instax instant prints from the photo roll on a smartphone via the free instax Link WIDE App (required for full functionality)*1, connecting with the printer via Bluetooth*2.

The App provides users with a variety of fun and creative features and options in printing their smartphone images. In addition to smartphone compatibility, Link WIDE is also compatible with the FUJIFILM X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing you to send your images directly from camera to the Link WIDE printer.

The main features of Link WIDE include:

Lightweight design built for portability and speed

Surpassing the functionality offered by other smartphone printers in its class, the lightweight, handheld Link WIDE transfers an image and starts the print in about 12 seconds, supports continuous printing, and is capable of generating about 100 instax instant prints per battery charge.

Dedicated Link WIDE app designed for intuitive operability

The Link WIDE App has been designed for ease-of-use with a variety of useful image printing options. The App features editing tools including cropping, approximately 30 filters, collage capabilities, adding text to the printed image, as well as in-app stickers and frame templates. Additional App features include:

Sketch, Edit & Print – import sketches and handwritten text, add them to photos, add sticker icons, and print.

Printing photos from videos – select a frame within a video and print it.

QR Print Mode: add a QR code to scan with a Smartphone to your photo, with the ability to: Record sound Link to a website Tag your location on the print Record a hidden message



Whether you want to keep things cool with printable instax WIDE Magnets for your fridge, celebrate special occasions with unique and personalised instax WIDE Greetings Cards, or create beautiful collections of up to 40 photos with the instax Peel & Stick WIDE Album, there’s a host of options to help you share your most treasured memories with your nearest and dearest in a fun and inventive way.

The instax Link WIDE smartphone printer is available in two colors, Ash White and Mocha Gray, and will be avilable for purchase on 22nd October 2021 at €150.

We’re looking for a SHEmazing fan to test out the Link WIDE – we’ll supply you with the printer and the paper, you just need to get snapping and get printing, and then tell us all about it.

If you’d like to review this product, just include your details below and why we should select you.