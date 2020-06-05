Tesco surprises Temple Street Hospital staff with a sweet surprise

The country couldn’t be more grateful for our frontline workers. The work they do and the sacrifices they made amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been phenomenal.

We owe them so much and brands have been showing how much they appreciate them with little acts of kindness.

Tesco recently spread some joy by delivering cakes to frontline workers at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

This year, the Great Irish Bake is taking place virtually and Tesco Ireland and Temple Street are calling on people up and down the country to ‘rise to the challenge’ and get behind the fundraiser by baking their favourite recipe at home while making a €4 donation to Temple Street by texting TEMPLE to 50300. Those who get involved are also being encouraged to share their creations on social media and tag @TescoIrl and @Temple_Street and the #Tesco4TempleStreet.

Tesco is showing its support for the virtual fundraiser by donating proceeds from the sales of its home baking products across ALL stores and online on Friday, June 5 2020 to help raise funds for Temple Street.

There’s no doubt that their special delivery certainly brought a smile to the faces of Temple Street’s healthcare heroes.