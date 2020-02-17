Tesco raises 5 million in 5 years for Temple Street Children’s Hospital

Tesco Ireland is proud to confirm it has reached a monumental fundraising milestone having raised €5 million over the course of its five-year partnership with CHI at Temple Street. Throughout the course of this partnership, the funds raised have helped the hospital to buy over 270 pieces of vital medical equipment for patients including ultrasound scanners, patient monitors and respiratory equipment.

Tesco Ireland first chose Temple Street as its Charity Partner in 2014 following a selection process guided by Tesco colleagues nationwide and since then has grown to become one of the largest fundraising achievements in the private sector in Ireland. Tesco is also announcing a further extension to its partnership for one-year for 2020 and continuing with its ambition of purchasing much-needed equipment to aid the treatment of sick children with the aim of raising an additional €1 million.

Over the past five years, Tesco Ireland and its 13,000 colleagues have passionately rolled out a dedicated programme of fundraising initiatives that include the Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, in-store face-painting and activity days as well as Halloween parties in aid of Trick or Treat for Temple Street. The fundraising initiatives are fully colleague led and customer supported.

In April 2016 in one day alone, Tesco colleagues and customers raised the largest single amount over €155,000 in aid of Temple Street as part of the Great Irish Bake initiative. These funds specifically helped Temple Street purchase one of four Braun Pump Systems used to administer fluids and medicines to patients.

To date, Tesco customers have generously supported five annual Great Irish Bakes in aid of Temple Street, purchasing approximately 15,000 buns per year. Since 2016, Tesco has sold over 300,000 Charity bouquets with a €1 donation from each sale going towards the hospital. During festive seasons, Tesco sold 100,000 of their much-loved plush toys Cedric the Bear and Jingles the Penguin with proceeds going towards Temple Street. In addition, dedicated Tesco colleagues have generously donated over 70,000 hours of their time fundraising for Temple Street.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation commented: “We are truly honoured that Tesco is extending our charity partnership for another year and I want to congratulate everyone involved on reaching such a momentous fundraising milestone. As a direct result of their support over the past five years, funds have been invested where they are needed most right across the hospital, directly benefitting sick children and their families who depend on Temple Street to provide the urgent care they need. Put simply, these funds have helped to save lives and for that we commend Tesco colleagues for their dedication and Tesco customers or their loyalty and generosity.”

“Each year Temple Street treats over 147,000 children from across the country. For thousands of children who need specialised care, Temple Street is the only hospital in which they can be treated. Through this Tesco charity partner programme, Tesco colleagues and customers have helped children from all over Ireland get better and be real life heroes”.