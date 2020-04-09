Tesco prioritises the elderly and vulnerable for online shopping

Tesco Ireland has confirmed changes to its home delivery services which will help the company to provide more delivery slots to over 65s and customers most in need during Covid-19 pandemic. The changes have already resulted in over 2,000 more deliveries for over 65 customers becoming available in the coming weeks.

From April 13, changes to the service will result in:

Early access to future slots for customers over 65 years of age Introducing a maximum 80 items per order More customer care agents to assist new customers over 65 years of age to sign up Temporary suspension of delivery saver slots to make more room for over 65s and most in need Continuing to encourage customer to ‘think before they click’ and come in to store to shop if they can, so that we can provide that slot to those who need it most

To date, Tesco Ireland has made the following changes to protect and improve the existing service for customers:

· New recruited colleagues have joined the company in our distribution centres, stores and home delivery teams.

· Over 2,000 additional customer orders are delivered by 500 drivers using 120 vans, from 9am-11pm daily.

· Over 750,000 more items are picked in-store and delivered to homes, put together by 500 pickers in store.

· To give us time to pick more online orders, a number of stores will now start to pick orders for customers at 2am and 4am.

Geoff Byrne, Chief Operating Officer, Tesco Ireland said, “We’ve seen unprecedented levels of demand for grocery shopping services. We’re doing everything we can to increase the number of delivery slots available to customers who are over 65 and those who need the service most. These new measures and those instigated to date including our ‘think before you click’ campaign are working. We’d like to thank our regular home shopping customers for their patience as we do all we can to make this service available to as many people who need it as possible.”