Tesco has giant Avozilla avocados back instock

Tesco stores nationwide will see the return of the much talked about Avozilla avocados this weekend, just in time for those at-home brunches. The limited supply of the giant avocados, which are five times the size of a standard avocado, are priced at €4, while stocks last.

The giant avocados are the perfect accompaniment to breakfast, lunch or dinner plates. Avocado on sourdough bread is still making a popular appearance on breakfast and brunch menus across the country, including those at-home restaurants we’ve been dining in more often in recent months. Tesco’s Avozillas are the perfect solution for bigger families or those looking to get more from their ripe and ready avocado – and there’s plenty of meal options. Whether it’s guacamole, salad, wraps, sandwiches, smoothies or crushed on bread with eggs, avocado is versatile and can even be used as part of a nourishing homemade face mask!

Avocados are known to have more potassium than a banana so imagine how much potassium is in the Avozilla? Avocados are proven to have several health benefits including a good source of vitamins C, E, K and B-6 as well as being high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

The famous Avozillas are exclusively sourced for Tesco Ireland in the lush natural forest around Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo in South Africa, home to the wild mother-tree. These avocados are not genetically modified, have not been treated with any growth-enhancing chemicals and can weigh between 850g-1.9kg. The Avozillas are a cross between two types of avocado, West Indian and Guatemalan, which adds to the buttery, nutty and slightly sweet taste.

Tesco Avozilla giant avocados are available in 70 stores nationwide for €4 from Friday 28th August.