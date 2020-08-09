Tesco expands finest Crisps range & Thai Sweet Chilli is delicious

Tesco Ireland has expanded its range of finest Crisps with eight tasty varieties which are available in stores nationwide and online from today. The new share-bags cost €2, and there’s sure to be a flavour profile to suit the most sophisticated taste palettes.

The eight new varieties are hand-cooked and seasoned with exquisite flavour pairings for the perfect taste sensation while putting a twist on some old favourites too.

The range includes:

Tesco finest* Mature Irish Cheddar & Red Onion

Tesco finest* Thai Sweet Chilli

Tesco finest* Black Truffle & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Tesco finest* Irish Sea Salt & White Wine Vinegar (available in plain and ridged)

Tesco finest* Barbecue Beef

Tesco finest* Sour Cream & Chive

Tesco finest* Irish Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Tesco’s finest crisps are made from Irish grown potatoes and are gently fried and flavoured in small batches. Each potato is specially selected and cut into thick crisps to give every crisp the finest* crunch. The spuds themselves come from five different potato growers across the county and thanks to them, the new range is sure to delight crisp fanatic customers.

From the old reliable, Mature Irish Cheddar & Red Onion, to the luxurious earthy flavour of Black Truffle and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, the range is the perfect accompaniment to socially distanced get-togethers or a night in on the sofa to watch a movie.

Available in 150g share-bags, the range is available from Tesco stores and can be ordered online for €2.00 each.