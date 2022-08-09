Teresa Giudice looks stunning in video shared from lavish wedding

Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas as the pair have tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Teresa and Luis exchanged vows on August 6 and the 50-year-old has now shared a video from the couple’s big day to her 2.3M Instagram followers.

The clip shows Teresa and Luis getting ready before they got married, at the beautiful altar sharing their first kiss and enjoying their extravagant afterparty.

The reality TV star looks amazing in her strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and gloves to match.

Her hair stole the show with her gorgeous long locks and extensions curled and flowing down her back. A dazzling crown topped off the look.

The mum-of-four captioned the post, “August 6, 2022- The day my soulmate became my husband @louisearules. Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally”.

“Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us- our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support”.

“THANK YOU to @prestonrbailey, @iamjessibelle, & the entire amazing team that worked so tirelessly to make our dream wedding happen. It was more than we imagined and we are so very grateful for all of you”.

Teresa and Luis’ tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens, New Jersey, in front of 220 guests, according to People. Giudice’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were in attendance.

Teresa’s four daughters, 21-year-old Gia, 17-year-old Gabriella, 16-year-old Milania and 12-year-old Audriana, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe, acted as bridesmaids. They stunned in baby pink gowns in various styles.

The reception after the ceremony was full of dancing and partying with a live DJ and professional dancers, as well as flame and acrobatic displays.