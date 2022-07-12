Teenager dies after getting into difficulty swimming at a Dublin beach

A teenage boy has sadly passed away after getting into difficulty while swimming at a Dublin beach.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Co.Dublin at around 7.30pm on Monday evening.

The Irish Coast Guard and a rescue helicopter arrived to help the teenager who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the Irish Sea.

He was removed from the water by emergency services and taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was described as being in a serious condition.

He was later taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street Hospital where he sadly passed away.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the heartbreaking news this morning, Tuesday, July 12. They said, “Gardaí and emergency services attend the scene of an incident at approximately 7.30pm on Monday, 11th July 2022 at Burrow Beach, Co.Dublin”.

They continued, “A male teen got into difficulty while swimming and was removed from the water. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away from his injuries”.