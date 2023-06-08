Teenager dies after crashing in electric bike accident in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager has died in a road traffic collision.

The incident happened in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght in Dublin, at around 10.30pm yesterday evening (June 7).

The teenager, who was in his late teens, was riding an electric bike when he collided with a pillar in a residential area. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and the teenager was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Sadly, his life could not be saved, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The teenager’s identity has yet to be officially released to the public.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators after the incident.

Following the tragic loss of life, Gardaí are now asking for any witnesses of the accident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Mac Uilliam Heights area yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm, and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) of the incident, is being asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Additionally, if anyone has any information regarding this collision, they are being asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.