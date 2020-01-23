Teenager arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Blair

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Blair. Gardaí arrested a male youth earlier today.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Cameron Blair was stabbed in the neck at a house party on January 16.

The 20-year-old is survived by his parents Cathy and Noel and his brother Alan. Cameron was studying in CIT at the time of his death.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information on the murder to contact them.