Teenage girl allegedly escapes assault while walking in Kilkenny

The Gardaí have launched an investigation following an alleged assault which took place this afternoon, in the Johnstown area of Co. Kilkenny.

A young girl, just 17-years-of-age, reportedly escaped the assault with minor injuries while her attackers fled the scene. The girl was simply out walking at the time, shortly before lunch time today, January 31.

Gardaí are undertaking searches of the area and a Garda helicopter has been deployed. According to a statement from the Garda Press Office, "The girl was approached by the male and assaulted before the man left the scene."

"The teenage girl was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny and treated for shock and a non-life-threatening physical injury. Investigating Gardaí have carried out an initial interview with the girl."

Locals claim that there has been a strong Garda presence in the town this afternoon, as reported by the Irish Mirror, they’re “everywhere” and “walking through fields” around the town.

The male is best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent.

Gardaí continue to carry out enquiries and recover CCTV from the area, and are now appealing to the public for information.

Any person travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops (a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane), Ballyspellan between 11am and 12.15pm, particularly any person with any video footage (dashcam or other recording device) is asked to contact Gardaí at Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More to follow.