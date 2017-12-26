Teenage boy in custody following attack on woman in Dun Laoghaire

According to emerging reports, a teenage boy, who was arrested yesterday in connection with an assault on a 25-year-old woman in Dun Laoghaire, remains in custody.

The victim, who is of Irish and Malaysian heritage, was found on Queen's Road on Saturday afternoon December 23 after sustaining serious injuries to her neck and arms.

A youth was arrested on Christmas morning and is currently detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim was transferred to St Vincent's Hospital where she is understood to be in a serious condition.