Teenage boy dies after tragic fall at Powerscourt Waterfall

A teenage boy has died after a tragic fall at Powerscourt Waterfall in Co. Wicklow. It is believed the young boy slipped and fell.

Gardaí say his death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at 2.30pm but the boy was pronounced dead a short time later. His body has been taken to St Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown.

Simon Harris paid tribute to the young boy. He tweeted: “Such sad news emerging in County Wicklow from our beautiful Powerscourt this evening. Thoughts of all our community are with the family and friends of the teenager. Thank you to the @IrishCoastGuard for all their efforts.”

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young boy during this harrowing time.