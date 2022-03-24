Teenage asylum seeker who was raped forced to go abroad for abortion

While many people across the country of Ireland might believe we’ve come a long way as a nation after voting in favour of repealing the 8th amendment back in 2018, there still is much work to be in done in relation to women’s abortion rights.

Earlier this week the Abortion Rights Campaign (ARC) launched their public submission for the review of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, urging the Government to decriminalise abortion in all circumstances.

“While abortion services in Ireland work well for some people, especially those who realise quickly that they are pregnant and live in urban centres, we are still forcing pregnant people to travel for abortion care,” said ARC Co-Convener Darina Murray.

Credit: Abortion Rights IE Twitter

“The most vulnerable in our society are being burdened by additional barriers to abortion care,” said Ms Murray. “One ASN (Abortion Support Network) client, an 18-year-old asylum seeker who was pregnant as a result of rape, was concerned that she would not be able to return to Ireland if she left the country to access an abortion. It is unacceptable that we are still treating vulnerable people with so little compassion.”

While clinical guidance on abortion states that abortions initiated prior to 12 weeks can be lawfully completed, this does not apply to cases of failed medical abortion that require a repeat course of treatment.

Mara Clarke from ASN called this “state sponsored medical negligence.” ASN have supported at least 50 people to travel for abortion after a failed early medical abortion in Ireland. One participant in ARC’s research said “I was left with the thoughts after my failed abortion in Ireland that my baby could be born with abnormalities or I could miscarry.”

“Nowhere in Ireland could help me and I don’t think anyone should be left in that state after a failed abortion.”

“Our legislation must allow for abortion on request throughout pregnancy”, Ms Murray continued. “It is time for Ireland to allow us to make our own decisions about our own bodies and to truly honour the legacy of the Repeal of the 8th Amendment.”

Another participant in their research study explained how they required a termination for medical reasons, but were later denied that right. “I had to terminate for medical reasons. Our consultant said our case 100% warranted a termination and we also got a second opinion from [hospital] but the consultant here said he couldn’t be sure our baby would die within 28 days of birth and because I was 15 weeks he couldn’t help us,” the participant said.

Following on from this research, the Abortion Rights Campaign recommends:

Full decriminalisation of abortion and the extension of on-request access throughout pregnancy.

Removal of the medically unnecessary three-day waiting period.

Removal of refusal of care (“conscientious objection”).

Ensuring that anyone who legally initiates abortion care in Ireland can complete their abortion in Ireland.

For more information about the Abortion Rights Campaign or about support services, go to www.abortionrightscampaign.ie.