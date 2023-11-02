SHEmazing!
Teen arrested after Halloween assault left three boys hospitalised

A teenage boy has been arrested following an assault on Halloween night in Co. Kildare. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident in Naas, Co. Kildare on the evening of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to come forward.

The assault, which involved a number of people, occurred at approximately 10.45pm in the Basin Street/ Harbour View area.

Three male juveniles, aged in their teens, were taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí have now arrested one male teenager, in relation to this incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into the assault are still ongoing and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Basin Street / Harbour View area between 10.00pm and 11.00pm on Halloween night, and has camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

