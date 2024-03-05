Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt welcomes baby no.2 with fiancée Shannon

Congratulations are in order for Brendan Hunt and his fiancée Shannon Nelson as they have welcomed their second child into the world together.

The Ted Lasso actor announced the wonderful news on social media alongside a selection of photos with his newborn.

The couple also revealed the unique name they chose for their little one and the nickname they will be calling him.

Sharing the early arrival of his second child, a baby boy, to his 267K Instagram followers, Brendan revealed his son’s name is Archibald, or for Archie for short.

Hunt posted adorable pictures of himself, Shannon and their two-year-old son Sean with their new bundle of joy online.

Brendan captioned the sweet post, “We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early”.

“Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully”.

The 51-year-old continued, “He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He’s met his bro and his grandmother and he’s even watched his first Arsenal game”.

“He’s beautiful and perfect and we are in love. I don’t know if he’s our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever”.

Referring to the photo with a false beard photoshopped onto Archie’s face, Brendan added, “(And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad.)”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Brendan and Shannon.

Coco actor Jaime Camil wrote, “Huge congrats my brother! All the love and blessings in the universe for the little one”.

“Oh congratulations you guys!!!!! What a blessing!!!!! Sending lots of love!”, penned TV host Amanda Kloots.

Murderville star Lilan Bowden added, “SO PRECIOUS!!! Congrats to the whole family!!!”.

Shannon also unveiled photos of her youngest child to Instagram and revealed, “We were all scheduled to report in to Cedars this morning to meet our little guy. Friday afternoon he decided he wanted to make the rules and meet us first”.

“Meet Archie Felix Nelson Hunt. Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06pm. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long (my torso wasn’t mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy.)”.

“Your mom and dad, big brother Seanie and Lucy [cat emoji] are so completely in love and so lucky you decided to join us so our family hugs will only be stronger. I love you my sweet baby”.