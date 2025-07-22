Ted Lasso fans react to first look at season four as filming begins

Ted Lasso is back filming!

In March, Apple TV+ confirmed many months of rumours by announcing that their hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, would be returning for a fourth season.

The beloved show – which follows American manager Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) as he coaches fictional English football team AFC Richmond – ran for three seasons before its finale in May 2023.

Now, over two years on from its presumed final episode, the producers at Apple have given Ted Lasso fans a first look at its return to filming!

From biscuits to BBQ: Ted Lasso Season 4 kicks off production in Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/UDKgXqw68d — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 21, 2025

Last night, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media site X to release the first cast photo of season four. The snap sees Jason Sudeikis’ Ted sitting at a restaurant table with Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift).

“From biscuits to BBQ: Ted Lasso Season 4 kicks off production in Kansas City!” he exclaimed in his caption, hinting that Rebecca, Keeley and Higgins have travelled to Ted's native Kansas to convince him to return to Richmond.

The producers behind Ted Lasso then went on to share a brief video clip from the set, where fans can hear ‘action!’ being called in the Kansas restaurant.

“We’re not in Richmond anymore,” the team at Apple wrote alongside the video, in reference to the iconic line from The Wizard of Oz.

“Ted Lasso Season 4 is now in production,” they added.

Following the exciting updates, many Ted Lasso fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“BEST NEWS EVER! The world needs Ted Lasso right now,” one viewer commented.

“Seeing them all back in character again got me teary eyed,” another admitted.

“Last season ended so perfectly, I don’t know if this will work. But I’m on board!” a third fan added.

In their official logline for season four, Apple TV+ teases: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

An official release date for Ted Lasso season four has yet to be determined, but the show is expected to return to Apple TV+ next year.