Ted Lasso fans react as Jason Sudeikis confirms season four

Ted Lasso will return!

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso will return for its fourth season.

The beloved show – which follows American manager Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) as he coaches fictional football team AFC Richmond – ran for three seasons before its finale in May 2023.

Now, almost two years on from its presumed final episode, Jason and the team at Apple have confirmed that Ted Lasso is not done yet.

The renewal was first confirmed by Jason during a conversation with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their podcast, New Heights. During the interview, the actor and writer was asked if season four is “in the works”.

“That’s what we’re writing. We’re writing season four now. That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team,” Jason teased.

Following the podcast episode, the producers behind Apple TV+ took to social media to share their own official announcement.

Apple uploaded a photo of a chair from AFC Richmond’s fictional stadium, Nelson Road, with the words ‘4 Ted Lasso’ engraved on it.

“Season 4,” Apple simply penned in their caption.

In his own statement, Jason added: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Following the highly-anticipated announcement, many Ted Lasso viewers have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“YESSSSSS OMG,” one fan responded on Instagram.

Credit: Apple

“Just can’t wait!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Ted is always there exactly when we need him,” a third viewer replied.

A full cast list has yet to be revealed, but Jason Sudeikis is expected to reprise his role as Ted Lasso. Deadline has also reported that co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift are “in negotiations” to rejoin the series, with production rumoured to start this July.