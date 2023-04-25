TD Paul Murphy calls out demonstrators protesting outside his home

TD Paul Murphy has called out demonstrators for choosing to protest outside his home.

The People Before Profit politician took to Twitter just before 8pm yesterday evening to share an image he captured from upstairs in his home, showcasing the protestors standing outside the property.

Many of the demonstrators chose to carry signs with them, with some reading: “Concerned Communities say NO.”

“Far right protesting outside our home right now,” Paul wrote alongside the snap he shared.

Credit: Paul Murphy TD

“We were literally preparing to give our newborn baby a bath,” he added, referring to baby Jupiter whom he welcomed in February with his partner Jess Spear.

Many have since decided to show support and solidarity to Paul and his family following the incident.

“This is so wrong. Whatever the grievance, take it to the Dail or even outside a local office. Never to a family home. There are better ways,” replied fellow politician Jeff Rudd.

“Paul that's terrible solidarity with you and family, stay safe. Really the lowest,” commented Green Party Councillor Donna Cooney.

Absolutely disgraceful a FR outside Paul Murphy TD house new baby in the house there moving of now getting into there cars not gone yet pic.twitter.com/70E4htv6ol — Phil Foster (@philmfoster) April 24, 2023

“Solidarity with you and your family Paul,” added Socialist Party member Ruth Coppinger.

This personal protest is just the latest that high-profile politicians have had to endure recently, including the likes of government ministers.

As a result, the Government has recently implemented additional measures to ensure the safety of all politicians.

TDs and senators can now claim up to €5,000 to increase security at their homes and constituency offices.