Tayto Park plans to reopen next Monday with reduced capacity

If you’re looking for a fun day out with family or friends, then we have great news for you, as Tayto Park has just announced that they are reopening their theme park attractions next Monday!

That’s right — Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, has confirmed that its theme park attractions will open with limited capacity from Monday, June 7, with tickets available to purchase now from www.taytopark.ie.

This latest announcement will allow guests to enjoy all what’s on offer at the Tayto Park theme park, along with its zoo which re-opened earlier this year.

In order to ensure all staff and visitors are kept safe, Tayto Park have implemented extra health and safety measures, including a reduced capacity.

To begin with entry to Tayto Park will be pre-booked tickets only — there will be no admission without a pre-booked ticket. Increased capacity will be reviewed in line with guidance from relevant bodies.

Some of the changes which Tayto Park have implemented in line with government guidelines include:

On arrival, car park attendees will usher guests to car parking spaces ensuring social distancing between cars.

Temperature check teams will check the temperatures of every guest upon arrival to admissions.

Tayto Park has increased the number of hand sanitiser locations available throughout the park.

Tayto Park has set up informative and advisory signage highlighting social distancing guidelines.

Tayto Park guides will be on hand to advise guests on adhering to social distancing.

All guests must sanitise their hands when getting on and off each attraction.

Protective screens will be in place at till points throughout the park and contactless payment is encouraged.

Additionally, Tayto Park employees have undertaken extra training regarding the best health, safety and hygiene practices including the implementation of an advance cleaning regime and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.

The perfect day out for all the family, Catch a ride on Europe’s largest wooden inverted wooden rollercoaster, The Cú Chulainn Coaster, take a plunge on Ireland’s largest flume attraction, The Viking Voyage, all before putting your zoo skills to the test and discover tigers, leopards, birds of prey and much more at the Tayto Park Zoo!

Protocols, procedures, an in-depth Q and A and a list of opened attractions is available to view from www.TaytoPark.ie