Tayto Park celebrates 10 years with 20% off gift cards

Whether it’s a Christmas gift for all the family to enjoy, or something to keep the spirits high during lockdown, to celebrate 10 years of Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, Tayto Park has announced a 48-hour sale across all gift cards from today, Tuesday, 3rd of November.

Celebrating 10 years in business this November, the Tayto Park sale will include 20% OFF all gift cards, which will be available to purchase from www.taytopark.ie for a limited 48 hour period from today Tuesday, 3rd of November. Tayto Park gift cards can be used to purchase day tickets for a date of your choice or can be used to purchase seasonal passes.

Tayto Park Gift Card Sale offers include;

The ultimate family day out, catch a ride on Europe’s largest wooden inverted wooden rollercoaster, The Cú Chulainn Coaster, take a plunge on Ireland’s largest flume attraction, The Viking Voyage, or why not put your zoo skills to the test while visiting ‘Lemur Woods’ Ireland’s largest lemur walk through or discover tigers, leopards, birds of prey and much more at the Tayto Park Zoo!