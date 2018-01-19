Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker sent threatening emails to her family

Taylor Swift takes a lot of heat for simply just being Taylor Swift, but when public attention takes a scary turn and affects those closest to you, it's a reminder of the darker aspects of celebrity life.

Last weekend it was reported that police were trying to warn the pop star about an obsessed fan who claimed he was her boyfriend and needed a gun to 'protect her.'

And now, a stalker that Taylor has taken legal action against before is facing new charges after prosecutors found more emails he sent threatening not just her, but her family as well.

TMZ reported that prosecutors uncovered new emails from a man named Frank Andrew Hoover, who's reportedly sent frightening messages to Taylor and her family before.

These new emails were reportedly sent in batches between May 2015 and October 2016, and are apparently full of frightening language, including death threats.

One threatened to 'end all the Swifts on one day,' referring to them as a 'family of devils.'

The emails are chilling, to say the least.

In 2016, the man was arrested in Austin in Texas, for following Taylor when there was a restraining order already out against him.

His fresh charges now include violating a restraining order and stalking.

While it's harrowing enough dealing with incidents like these yourself – the Shake It Off singer has had at least four stalkers over the past two years – she will at least surround herself with top-notch security, so she undoubtedly feels another level of fear when this affects her family.