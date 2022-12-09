Taylor Swift to make her film directorial debut with original script

Calling all Swifties – Taylor Swift has some huge news!

It has been revealed that the pop superstar has written her first original script for a feature film – and even better, the script has been picked up by a producer.

Earlier today, the production company Searchlight Pictures announced that they have greenlit a film adaptation of Taylor’s script. It is believed that the Shake It Off singer will also direct the film.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller”, the presidents of Searchlight, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said in a statement.

“It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” they added.

Very few details about the film have been released to the public so far, such as its plot or any casting possibilities.

As diehard Swifties will already know, this is not Taylor’s first dalliance with filmmaking. Last year, to coincide with the re-recording release of her fourth studio album Red, the Grammy-award winning singer released a 14-minute short film titled All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

The short film – based around one of Taylor’s hit songs, All Too Well – was written and directed by Taylor herself, and she also portrayed a small cameo towards the end.

The short film has gone on to win awards at the MTV VMAs, and it currently has over 80 million views on YouTube. Excitingly, it is also eligible for the short film category for the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards.

In recent months, the You Belong With Me hitmaker didn’t rule out getting behind the camera more often, especially for a feature-length film. “If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor,” Taylor expressed during the film’s debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

We couldn’t be more excited about Taylor’s upcoming cinematic director debut!