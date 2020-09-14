Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry the sweetest baby gift for Daisy Dove

New mum, Katy Perry posted a photo of the sweet gift she received from fellow singer, Taylor Swift, and it’s absolutely adorable.

The 35-year-old mum gave birth to her first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with Hollywood actor, Orlando Bloom, just over two weeks ago. The pop star posted a photo to Instagram this morning, thanking Taylor for sending such a beautiful gift to her little girl.

“Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Katy wrote.

The baby blanket in question is a small rectangle of baby-pink silk fabric, with various patterns and words embroidered in the corners. In the top-left corner is the year Daisy Dove was born, 2020. In the top-right corner are three small gold stars.

Finally, in the bottom-right corner are the words “Baby Bloom” followed by an intricate red and pink flower embroidery.

Fans of course rushed to the comments to gush about how special this little gift truly is. “Omg this is too cute!!! It’s better than any expensive brand products. Bet Daisy will love it,” one fan wrote.

“The most precious thing I ever did see,” another commented.

While a third wrote, "I knew she was gonna be a good auntie."

The hand-written note that was attached to the blanket from the pop star, Taylor Swift, was addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one)”.

While the contents of the note are widely unknown, we can just about make out from the photo the start of the heartfelt message. It describes when Taylor herself was a baby, she was obsessed with a tiny silk blanket, just like the one she sent to Katy and Orlando, to honour their precious little girl.