Taylor Swift reveals Eras Tour documentary with first trailer

A docuseries about The Eras Tour has been announced!

In March 2023, fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift were thrilled when she embarked on her Eras Tour, which marked a celebration of the different ‘eras’ in her discography.

The worldwide tour went on to break several records, and spanned for over a year. By the end of its 149-show run last December, it had become the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Now, following the release of her latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, Taylor has announced that she is not done yet with her celebration of The Eras Tour.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to confirm that a docuseries about the Eras Tour is on its way, along with a full recording of the tour’s final performance in Vancouver, Canada.

In a trailer for Disney+, fans have been given a first glimpse at what to expect, including footage from rehearsals and backstage moments.

Taylor’s new fiancé Travis Kelce also makes an appearance, as the couple practice his surprise appearance on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium last summer.

In the caption of her trailer, Taylor explained the reason why she wanted to create the docuseries.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety,” Taylor penned.

The ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker then went on to share when and where fans can expect to view the documentary.

“The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus,” she wrote.

Following the exciting news, many Taylor Swift fans have since been expressing their reactions.

“Omg I’ve been waiting for this!!!!!” one user exclaimed on Instagram.

“Losing my mind,” another commented.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour | The Final Show and her docuseries, The End of an Era, will both premiere on Disney+ on December 12.