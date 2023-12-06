Taylor Swift clarifies the moment she first met beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has opened up for the first time about her new relationship!

The Anti Hero singer has been known to keep her romantic life away from the public eye. However, several months into her new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor has now decided to set the record straight on a few details!

In an interview with TIME as their Person of the Year, the 33-year-old chose to break her silence on the start of her romance.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she teased. Taylor was referring to her beau’s New Heights podcast, specifically an episode in July during which he gave a shout-out to her, and admitted that he was “disappointed” he never got to meet her at her concert in Kansas City.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

Taylor and Travis’ relationship was first speculated in September, when she attended a home game played by Travis’ NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Taylor joked.

Noting slyly that she has been “missing out” on American football her whole life, the Shake It Off hitmaker concluded by detailing how she and Travis support one another.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she gushed.