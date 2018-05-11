Taste of Dublin is back next month and it sounds too exciting

Fancy trying some real tasty food and meeting your culinary idols? Look no further.

With 25 amazing chefs in attendance, 20 top restaurants offering some of their signature food and a total of 120 masterclasses, Taste of Dublin 2018 is back and it already sounds like an unmissable event for Irish foodies!

In a mission to rewards creativity, risk taking, diversity and novelty in food, this year's edition will be held once again at the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin 2, and taking place from the 14th to the 17th of June.

A post shared by Taste of Dublin (@tasteofdublin_) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

The theme for this year has just been revealed and it is… the ‘Food Lover’s Playground’ – where food lovers come to play!

Expect to enjoy a cocktail on the top floor of a wooden tram, to learn handy hacks to impress friends and family at your next dinner party in only 20 minutes, or to get to try an entire menu composed of food in various shades of pink. Can you think of something more Instagrammable? We can't.

Among the big names in attendance this year, festival goers will get a chance to hear Winner of the Great British Bake Off Candice Brown, share her winning baking secrets.

James Kavanagh, Chef Adrian Martin, pastry chef Aoife Noonan of Glovers Alley, Ed Cooney of the Merrion Hotel, Kevin Dundon of Dunbrody House, Rachel Allen of Ballymaloe, or cookbook author Sharon Hearne-Smith are also announced to get on the biggest ever demo stage to cook their best recipes.

For the first time, the World Class Bartender of the Year Competition will bring its Irish final to Taste of Dublin with the winner being crowned live at The Iveagh Gardens on Sunday the 17th.

Tickets are already on sale from €15 at www.tasteofdublin.ie.