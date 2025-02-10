Tasha Ghouri reacts after being crowned winner of Strictly tour

Tasha Ghouri has reacted to the news that she is the Strictly tour champion!

The former Love Island star took part in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered up with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

Tasha, who was the show’s second-ever deaf contestant, finished the series as a runner-up and lost to blind comedian Chris McCausland.

Since the show came to an end in December, Tasha and Aljaž have been touring across the UK with their castmates for the annual Strictly live tour.

Now, following its conclusion this past weekend, Tasha and Aljaž have been named as the tour's overall winners, winning the audience vote in 24 out of the 35 arena shows.

The reality star recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Strictly fans, and chose to share two black-and-white snaps of herself and Aljaž posing with their tour glitterball trophy.

“Winners of the @strictlycomedancinglive tour!! 24 glitterballs, 35 arenas, a month of travelling around the UK & I get to take the trophy home,” Tasha began.

“After 6 months of Strictly… this chapter has come to an end, but they all say good things come to an end. What an absolute whirlwind it has been, I really am going to miss this but here’s to more dancing in the future because it doesn’t end here!” she penned.

Praising Aljaž, the 26-year-old continued: “Lifting that trophy up with you just finished off our journey in the best way, dancing with you everyday on tour has just been magical, fun & I’m going to miss not being in a ballroom frame moving across that floor with you. Thank you for everything.”

Tasha concluded by writing: “I’ve made great friendships & memories I’ll cherish forever. Thank you so much to everyone who came to watch and voted! Means the world, thank you for all of your cheers, signs, smiles and all the sparkles you all bought.”

Many Strictly viewers have since sent Tasha their congratulations, with one replying: “You were amazing well done.”

“CONGRATS!!! My winners all along,” another commented.