Tasha Ghouri pens heartfelt birthday tribute to boyfriend Andrew

Tasha Ghouri is celebrating her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The former Love Island stars, who came in fourth place during the eighth series of the dating show in 2022, are currently on holiday in The Maldives to mark Andrew’s birthday.

While soaking up the sun, Tasha has penned a heartfelt tribute to her partner to wish him well on his birthday and to share a multitude of compliments to him.

Taking to Instagram, Ghouri posted a carousel of photos to her 1.4M followers of her and Andrew throughout their relationship, including some snaps of the birthday boy fast asleep and with their dog Luna.

She captioned the sweet post, “Happiest of birthdays to this one @andrewlepage, celebrating you! Nearly two years we’ve been together and everyday I look at you and think how did I get so lucky”.

“I love your resilience, the way you turn any negatives into positivity always, you always make me laugh until my cheeks hurt, your kindness..”

“The way you are just so kind with integrity, the way you lead with love, the way you make sure everyone around you is okay and feel welcomed, you create such a safe space where I feel relaxed and safe in your arms”.

Tasha continued, “Your bravery inspires me with what you’ve gone through in life but yet you push through and show that you are unstoppable. You are my rock and I’m your biggest cheerleader”

“You’re so so special to me. ‘True love is six little words, “no matter what, I got you.’”.

“I love you endlessly. Here’s to many more candles to blow, cards to read, you’re the person I want to grow old with, hand in hand, we always have each other through the highs and lows”.

The former Love Islander closed off by adding, “You stole my heart and it’s always yours, you take such good care of it, my soulmate. Every chapter with you is so magical”.

Andrew also shared a message to his 815K Instagram followers to say, “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all the birthday messages I’ve received, I’ve seen every single one and I appreciate them all, I love you all so much and I’m so thankful for all the support over the years”.

He went on to add, “A special thank you goes to my incredible partner @tashaghouri who’s made all my dreams come true! I love you with all my heart. Here's to celebrating many more birthdays with you. I love you”.